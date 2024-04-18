Buyers Edge Platform Accelerates European Expansion with Two Strategic UK Acquisitions

WALTHAM, Mass., April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Buyers Edge Platform , the leading software and analytics company providing data-driven insights and technology to the foodservice industry, announces its acquisitions of The Full Range and Delta Procurement, two prominent UK Group Purchasing Organizations (GPOs). These acquisitions mark a significant step in Buyers Edge Platform's rapid expansion across Europe, solidifying its position as a key player in the international procurement landscape. This announcement comes on the heels of Buyers Edge Platform recently securing a $425 million Preferred Equity investment from three prominent investors: General Atlantic, Blackstone, and Morgan Stanley.

These acquisitions align with Buyers Edge Platform's broader strategy to create the largest Digital Procurement Network in Europe, mirroring their success achieved in the US. Through strategic acquisitions, new country partnerships, and organic growth initiatives, Buyers Edge Platform is set to transform procurement, offering exceptional value to foodservice businesses across Europe.

John Davie, CEO of Buyers Edge Platform, expressed his excitement about both acquisitions, stating, "We're seeking the best and most powerful GPOs in each country in Europe and have been looking to bring both brands on board as we continue our mission to revolutionize procurement practices and empower businesses across the continent."

Daniel Wilson, President of Buyers Edge Platform Europe, added "We are delighted to welcome the Full Range and Delta Procurement to the Buyers Edge Platform Family. We have hugely ambitious plans to expand our operations across Europe and look forward to working with the team members, supply partners, and customers of the acquisitions to achieve this." Buyers Edge Platform has now completed 3 European acquisitions since January 2023.

The Full Range

Founded by Co-Owners and Directors Barry Knight and Nicky Prentice, The Full Range stands as one of the largest independent GPOs in the UK. Renowned for its comprehensive support and consultancy services, The Full Range caters to diverse sectors including hotels, bars, restaurants, and golf clubs. Their sterling reputation stems from a commitment to enhancing client purchasing efficiency while fostering strong supplier relationships.

Barry Knight, Director of The Full Range, expressed his enthusiasm about the acquisition, saying: "From the very first conversation with Buyers Edge Platform, it was clear we shared the same vision and values. We are both people-focused businesses who always put the customer first. Combining our UK market knowledge with Buyers Edge Platform technology and buying power will create the perfect environment to help our customers to thrive. We are excited to have joined the most powerful network in the foodservice industry and to share the opportunities this brings to hospitality owners across the UK."

Delta Procurement

Delta Procurement, led by Dave Anderson and Nick Ryan, has emerged as a transformative force in the UK procurement service industry. With a focus on delivering absolute value at every link of the foodservice chain, Delta has earned acclaim for its tailored solutions and exceptional customer satisfaction. The company's success underscores its commitment to innovation and customer-centricity.

"We have always put our clients front and center of all that we do and so are thrilled about the acquisition by Buyers Edge Platform as it represents a significant opportunity for our customers. By joining forces, we can now offer our clients access to cutting-edge technology and enhanced buying power, enabling them to streamline their procurement processes and drive greater efficiencies in their businesses. This acquisition marks a new chapter for Delta and our customers, and we are excited to continue delivering exceptional value and service as part of the Buyers Edge Platform."

For other companies who are interested in leveraging the power of Buyers Edge Platform for their customers, visit BuyersEdgePlatform.com/About/Acquisitions .

About Buyers Edge Platform

Buyers Edge Platform is the leading software and analytics company providing data-driven insights and technology to the foodservice industry. We connect entities throughout foodservice and empower them to run their businesses more efficiently by leveraging data and analytics. Buyers Edge Platform's mission is to drive the foodservice industry from manual to automated with programs that benefit all stakeholders across the supply chain. Visit BuyersEdgePlatform.com to learn more.

Buyers Edge Platform recently announced a $425M preferred equity investment from a consortium led by General Atlantic Credit's ("GA Credit") Atlantic Park fund, alongside funds managed by Blackstone Tactical Opportunities ("Blackstone") and investment funds managed by Morgan Stanley Tactical Value ("MS Tactical Value"). Buyers Edge Platform intends to leverage the new funds and partnership with GA Credit, Blackstone, and MS Tactical Value to support the execution of its continued growth initiatives, including platform innovation, strategic M&A, and European expansion.

