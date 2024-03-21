Buyers Edge Platform Strengthens Digital Purchasing Network with Acquisition of Food & Supply Source

WALTHAM, Mass., March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Buyers Edge Platform , a leader in digital procurement solutions, is thrilled to announce the successful acquisition of Food & Supply Source , a prominent provider specializing in supplying essential goods to a diverse range of facilities, including drug and alcohol treatment centers, halfway houses, group homes and residential programs, childcare centers, and more.

Food & Supply Source

This strategic move marks a significant expansion for Buyers Edge Platform, strengthening its presence in critical segments vital for community support and well-being. The acquisition brings together the expertise of both companies, creating a powerhouse that is poised to revolutionize digital purchasing in the industry. With this acquisition, Buyers Edge Platform can now leverage over $100 billion in Network Transactions and utilize technology and expertise to broaden the offerings available to Food & Supply Source's thousands of Human Service Sector Members. Operating from coast to coast, Food & Supply Source will maintain its high touch service approach, empowering members to allocate resources where they're most needed.

Buyers Edge Platform is known for its cutting-edge digital procurement solutions, and this acquisition further strengthens its position by entering new segments critical for community services. The company's CEO, John Davie, expresses his excitement about the strategic move: "We are thrilled to welcome Food & Supply Source into the Buyers Edge Platform. This acquisition aligns with our vision to provide comprehensive solutions that cater to a broader spectrum of industries. Together, we will continue to innovate and deliver unparalleled value to our clients."

Food & Supply Source Founder, Mike Foley is excited about the benefits that the acquisition will deliver to existing clients. "Food & Supply Source customers will now have access to Buyers Edge Platform's extensive resources, including enhanced purchasing power, industry-leading contracts, and state-of-the-art software designed to optimize purchasing and supply chain efficiency. By leveraging these resources, clients can expect continued cost savings, streamlined processes, and a more robust support system for their specific needs," Foley says.

The expanded reach into the mentioned segments further showcases Buyers Edge Platform's commitment to addressing the unique challenges faced by organizations providing critical services. This move is a testament to the company's dedication to making a positive impact on the communities served by its clients.

For more information about Buyers Edge Platform and its digital procurement solutions, please visit www.BuyersEdgePlatform.com.

About Buyers Edge Platform

Buyers Edge Platform stands at the forefront of revolutionizing the foodservice industry through technology, purchasing power and partnerships. We are dedicated to empowering stakeholders across the entire foodservice ecosystem (operators, distributors, manufacturers) with efficiency and unprecedented visibility. With a diverse portfolio of over a dozen brands, our mission is clear: to reduce costs, streamline the foodservice supply chain, and propel the industry from manual to automated. Today, we are one of the largest players in foodservice, with over 200K operator locations across North America and over $50+ billion of aggregated spend volume. Our commitment to foodservice excellence is proven in four distinct areas of value: Digital Procurement Network, Fresh Solutions, Supply Chain Management, and Software. Buyers Edge Platform is not just a provider – we are a strategic partner on the journey towards a more efficient, connected, and automated future for the foodservice industry.

Contact:

Ryan Gerding

913-602-8531

[email protected]

SOURCE Buyers Edge Platform