Buyers Edge Platform Appoints Sean Lee as Chief Financial Officer

Experienced Industry Executive to Lead the Company through Domestic and International Growth

WALTHAM, Mass., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Buyers Edge Platform (the "Company"), a leader in digital procurement solutions for the foodservice industry, announced the appointment of Executive Vice President, Sean Lee, as the Company's Chief Financial Officer. Sean will report to John Davie, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Buyers Edge.

Buyers Edge Platform Chief Financial Officer Sean Lee

Having joined Buyers Edge in 2023, Sean has brought over 15 years of investment banking experience at J.P. Morgan with a deep expertise in the foodservice and technology verticals. At J.P. Morgan, Sean advised industry-leading clients – such as Brinker, CAVA, Instacart, Jetro, Peloton, Starbucks, sweetgreen – on M&As, financings and IPOs.

Since joining Buyers Edge, Sean has demonstrated exceptional leadership and delivered remarkable results. He played a pivotal role in completing a significant preferred equity investment from a consortium led by General Atlantic Credit's Atlantic Park fund, alongside funds managed by Blackstone Tactical Opportunities and Morgan Stanley Tactical Value.

"Having known John and the management team for many years, I've always had deep appreciation for what Buyers Edge has achieved over 25+ years of its incredible trajectory: enduring business model, culture of innovation, and a rare combination of scale, growth and profitability," said Sean Lee, CFO of Buyers Edge.

He continued, "Joining Buyers Edge is a career honor, and I am very much looking forward to driving the next phase of its profitable growth with the rest of the senior management team."

"As we position Buyers Edge for the next phase of growth, I'm confident Sean is the right person to lead our financial operations," said John Davie, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Buyers Edge. "The addition of Sean to our leadership team will strengthen our company across multiple facets. His strategic mindset, M&A, capital markets and corporate finance skillsets will be instrumental to shaping the future of Buyers Edge."

About Buyers Edge Platform

Buyers Edge Platform stands at the forefront of revolutionizing the foodservice industry through technology, purchasing power, and partnerships. We are dedicated to empowering stakeholders across the entire foodservice ecosystem (operators, distributors, manufacturers) with efficiency and unprecedented visibility. With a diverse portfolio of over two dozen brands, our mission is clear: to reduce costs, streamline the foodservice supply chain, and propel the industry from manual to automated. Today, we are one of the largest players in foodservice, with over 200K operator locations across North America and over $60 billion of aggregated spend volume. Our commitment to foodservice excellence is proven in four distinct areas of value: Digital Procurement Network, Fresh Solutions, Supply Chain Management, and Software. Buyers Edge Platform is not just a provider – we are a strategic partner on the journey towards a more efficient, connected, and automated future for the foodservice industry.

