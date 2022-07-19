Buyers gaining time and options as competition eases

"Those who can weather this storm of rising costs are having an otherwise less stressful buying experience compared to the pandemic-fueled rush on real estate in 2021. They have more options to tour, more time to find the right house, and are less likely to face a bidding war," said Jeff Tucker, senior economist at Zillow. "But despite this initial move toward rebalancing, the market is still less buyer-friendly than the pre-pandemic norm in most of the country. Home seekers who are priced out today are eagerly anticipating drops in prices or mortgage rates so they can step back into the ring."

Home values recede in the most expensive metros

Annual home value appreciation eased for the third consecutive month in June, stepping down to 19.8% from a record high of 20.9% in April. But it still towers over the 4.6% year-over-year growth recorded in June 2019. The typical U.S. home value now stands at $354,165 and comes with a monthly mortgage payment that is more than 75% higher than in June 2019.

Home values declined slightly from May to June in San Jose, Seattle, San Francisco and San Diego — all among the five most expensive metros — as well as in Austin, where home values have grown the most throughout the pandemic. Annual appreciation is still robust in these metros — from 15.4% in San Francisco to 25.2% in Austin.

Less competition means more options and time to decide

Inventory has risen steadily over the past few months, bringing an annual deficit of 30.4% in January down to 9.1% in June. But the total pandemic hole is far from being filled. Inventory is still down 46% since June 2019.

Extremely expensive metros and those with the largest run-up in prices over the course of the pandemic — San Francisco, Austin, Phoenix and Seattle — have inventory levels closest to where they were in 2019. This indicates competition in these areas is easing up more quickly than the national average. Median time on the market has ticked up, meaning buyers have slightly more time to shop, compare and evaluate options . Listings that go pending are typically doing so in seven days, which means competitively priced homes are still selling at a rapid clip.

The share of homes with a price cut is rising across the U.S. as well, and at 14.8% is at the highest level since November 2019. Salt Lake City (24.1%), Sacramento (21.7%) and Phoenix (20.4%) are seeing the highest shares of price cuts.

High costs driving sales pullback

A lack of affordable options is driving the slowdown. Of the 15 major metros that saw the largest month-over-month drops in listings that went under contract, 12 are among the nation's 15 most expensive places to buy. The fastest drops in newly pending sales from May to June are taking place in San Jose (-24.3%), Seattle (-23.9%) and Salt Lake City (-20.8%).

Conversely, of the 15 major metros with the smallest monthly pullback in sales, 10 are among the 15 least-expensive large cities.

Rent growth eases

Typical U.S. rents rose 0.8% from May and are now $2,007 per month, crossing the $2,000 threshold for the first time. Annual rent growth has eased steadily from a record-high 17.2% in February to 14.8% in June. Rents are up 24.6%, nearly $400 per month, since June 2019.

"A rapid run-up in rents that peaked in February was likely a one-time event, driven by a return to cities and people moving out of shared apartments or their parents' house. We're expecting rent growth to ease back down over the next several months as vacancy rates rise above historic lows," said Tucker. "One factor that could slow the return to normal is the high cost of buying a home, which will encourage many renters to renew their lease instead."

Metropolitan Area* Zillow Home Value Index (ZHVI) ZHVI Change Month over Month Monthly Mortgage Payment on a Typical Home** Monthly Mortgage Payment Change Since 2019 Inventory Change Month over Month Share of Listings with a Price Cut Zillow Observed Rent Index (ZORI) ZORI Increase Since June 2019 United States $354,165 1.2 % $1,613 75.7 % 10.3 % 14.8 % $2,007 $396 New York, NY $614,826 1.0 % $2,800 55.5 % 5.3 % 11.0 % $3,186 $443 Los Angeles, CA $945,642 0.1 % $4,306 74.0 % 10.3 % 13.5 % $2,951 $504 Chicago, IL $312,752 1.0 % $1,424 57.0 % 7.6 % 16.7 % $1,947 $224 Dallas–Fort Worth, TX $397,605 2.0 % $1,810 89.7 % 18.0 % 15.5 % $1,825 $409 Philadelphia, PA $336,380 1.1 % $1,532 65.1 % 5.9 % 15.4 % $1,852 $285 Houston, TX $310,239 1.4 % $1,413 72.7 % 7.5 % 16.8 % $1,589 $223 Washington, DC $556,296 0.4 % $2,533 57.1 % 3.3 % 14.8 % $2,263 $240 Miami–Fort Lauderdale, FL $456,489 2.7 % $2,079 86.1 % 9.3 % 12.5 % $2,848 $939 Atlanta, GA $381,361 1.4 % $1,736 94.0 % 12.1 % 15.8 % $1,946 $507 Boston, MA $663,494 0.9 % $3,021 65.1 % 6.4 % 11.2 % $2,836 $288 San Francisco, CA $1,492,535 -0.1 % $6,796 63.0 % 10.2 % 12.5 % $3,266 $155 Detroit, MI $243,922 0.8 % $1,111 66.3 % 12.2 % 14.3 % $1,463 $295 Riverside, CA $590,650 0.9 % $2,689 90.2 % 11.6 % 17.9 % $2,601 $743 Phoenix, AZ $482,463 1.3 % $2,197 115.4 % 15.1 % 20.4 % $1,938 $604 Seattle, WA $793,263 -0.2 % $3,612 89.9 % 14.4 % 17.7 % $2,307 $379 Minneapolis–St. Paul, MN $379,145 0.5 % $1,726 59.5 % 9.2 % 13.6 % $1,657 $164 San Diego, CA $931,006 -0.1 % $4,239 92.1 % 14.2 % 17.0 % $3,078 $765 St. Louis, MO $243,935 0.6 % $1,111 63.9 % 9.2 % 12.1 % $1,290 $228 Tampa, FL $382,776 2.2 % $1,743 110.5 % 13.2 % 18.2 % $2,106 $682 Baltimore, MD $377,062 0.6 % $1,717 54.5 % 4.8 % 14.5 % $1,800 $272 Denver, CO $646,474 0.2 % $2,944 79.3 % 14.1 % 18.3 % $2,005 $340 Pittsburgh, PA $213,074 0.1 % $970 62.2 % 5.7 % 17.3 % $1,351 $193 Portland, OR $588,722 0.2 % $2,681 72.5 % 12.4 % 17.9 % $1,915 $340 Charlotte, NC $386,038 1.6 % $1,758 99.8 % 13.7 % 16.4 % $1,807 $433 Sacramento, CA $626,326 0.7 % $2,852 81.0 % 9.0 % 21.7 % $2,292 $495 San Antonio, TX $339,099 1.2 % $1,544 78.1 % 11.9 % 15.8 % $1,493 $295 Orlando, FL $394,922 2.3 % $1,798 90.9 % 13.6 % 14.7 % $2,062 $557 Cincinnati, OH $262,158 1.0 % $1,194 73.0 % 8.4 % 13.5 % $1,457 $298 Cleveland, OH $219,635 1.2 % $1,000 71.2 % 10.5 % 12.5 % $1,384 $251 Kansas City, MO $287,524 0.8 % $1,309 71.3 % 14.1 % 11.1 % $1,357 $260 Las Vegas, NV $453,682 1.2 % $2,066 88.5 % 22.2 % 20.3 % $1,884 $535 Columbus, OH $299,368 1.1 % $1,363 72.8 % 10.9 % 11.9 % $1,456 $293 Indianapolis, IN $270,516 1.3 % $1,232 80.9 % 13.9 % 13.8 % $1,491 $336 San Jose, CA $1,679,555 -0.8 % $7,648 68.3 % 4.9 % 13.6 % $3,361 $238 Austin, TX $593,537 -0.5 % $2,703 119.6 % 18.6 % 17.2 % $1,895 $440 Virginia Beach, VA $325,380 0.9 % $1,482 62.3 % 5.0 % 10.8 % $1,627 $333 Nashville, TN $452,102 2.2 % $2,059 95.4 % 20.4 % 17.7 % $1,870 $432 Providence, RI $449,970 1.3 % $2,049 73.1 % 10.2 % 11.4 % $1,953 $496 Milwaukee, WI $272,038 0.5 % $1,239 66.1 % 11.3 % 9.2 % $1,202 $160 Jacksonville, FL $370,983 2.0 % $1,689 96.6 % 9.5 % 17.7 % $1,783 $486 Memphis, TN $230,764 1.1 % $1,051 81.5 % 10.7 % 11.4 % $1,516 $398 Oklahoma City, OK $216,826 1.2 % $987 69.6 % 10.7 % 14.1 % $1,346 $232 Louisville, KY $240,704 0.9 % $1,096 65.1 % 8.6 % 16.2 % $1,301 $228 Hartford, CT $322,838 1.4 % $1,470 65.2 % 6.8 % 10.5 % $1,656 $297 Richmond, VA $331,078 1.4 % $1,508 63.0 % 3.0 % 10.0 % $1,611 $323 New Orleans, LA $269,203 1.1 % $1,226 61.3 % 10.7 % 19.4 % $1,538 $307 Buffalo, NY $248,353 0.7 % $1,131 74.8 % 16.1 % 10.5 % $1,244 $228 Raleigh, NC $462,839 1.8 % $2,107 101.2 % 18.5 % 14.1 % $1,769 $395 Birmingham, AL $244,871 1.1 % $1,115 73.4 % 8.4 % 12.6 % $1,332 $241 Salt Lake City, UT $613,471 0.3 % $2,793 98.5 % 10.0 % 24.1 % $1,703 $409

*Table ordered by market size **Includes principal and interest, assuming a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage with a 20% down payment and 5.52% interest rate on a home priced at the Zillow Home Value Index, or typical home value, for that area in June. Figures in the May monthly report included taxes and insurance.

1 The Zillow Real Estate Market Report is a monthly overview of the national and local real estate markets. The reports are compiled by Zillow Research. For more information, visit www.zillow.com/research.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: Z and ZG) is reimagining real estate to make it easier to unlock life's next chapter. As the most visited real estate website in the United States, Zillow® and its affiliates offer customers an on-demand experience for selling, buying, renting or financing with transparency and ease.

Zillow Group's affiliates and subsidiaries include Zillow®,, Zillow Premier Agent®, Zillow Home Loans™, Zillow Closing Services™, Trulia®, Out East®, ShowingTime®, Bridge Interactive®, dotloop®, StreetEasy® and HotPads®. Zillow Home Loans, LLC is an Equal Housing Lender, NMLS #10287 ( www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org ).

SOURCE Zillow