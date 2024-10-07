Buying, Selling and the Transition of Small Businesses to younger generations needs our collective focus

 80% of all small businesses in the US are owner operated with no employees.  The prospects for these owners operated small businesses transitioning to future generations are bleak

LEWES, Del., Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The challenges faced by small business owners are growing, with less than 20% of small businesses listed for sale, actually finding buyers under current business selling options. This statistic doesn't account for the 27 million, owner-operated businesses that make up 80% of all small businesses in the U.S. For many of these business owners, the prospects of selling or passing on their businesses to future generations are bleak.

Introducing The Small Business Exchange Network (SBEN): A revolutionary simple solution designed to highlight and feature the way small businesses are bought, sold and transferred. "SBEN's mission is simple yet powerful: "Match & Serve", said Aftab Jiwani, Founder & CEO of SBEN. "SBEN is dedicated to matching the nearly 27 million owner-operated small businesses with suitable buyers and takeover candidates. At the same time, serving the desires of over 50% of Americans who dream of the freedom to work for themselves and be their own boss."

SBEN operates as a 24x7 streaming network, that continuously highlights small businesses available for sale and takeover. Potential buyers can view these businesses on all popular platforms, including, web streaming, Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku, iOS, and Android-just to start.

