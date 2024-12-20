BUYOUT INVESTIGATION NOTICE: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Innovid Corp. (NYSE: CTV) Buyout and Encourages CTV Shareholders to Contact the Firm

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it has commenced a shareholder investigation into the recently announced proposed buyout of Innovid Corp. (NYSE: CTV) ("Innovid") shareholders.

Additional information: https://kaskelalaw.com/case/innovid-corp/

On November 21, 2024, Innovid announced that it would be acquired by Mediaocean at a price of $3.15 per share. Following the closing of the proposed transaction, Innovid shareholders will be cashed out of their investment position and the company's shares will no longer be publicly traded.

The investigation seeks to determine whether the $3.15 per share buyout price provides fair and sufficient value to Innovid shareholders for their CVT shares, and whether Innovid's directors breached their fiduciary duties or violated the securities laws in agreeing to sell the company to Mediaocean at $3.15 per share.

Innovid shareholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq. or Adrienne Bell, Esq.) at (484) 229 – 0750 to receive additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options. Alternatively, investors may submit their information to the firm by clicking on the following link (or by copying and pasting the link into your browser):

https://kaskelalaw.com/case/innovid-corp/

Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation on a contingent basis. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com.

CONTACT:

KASKELA LAW LLC

D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.

([email protected])

Adrienne Bell, Esq.

([email protected])

18 Campus Blvd., Suite 100

Newtown Square, PA 19073

(888) 715 – 1740

(484) 229 – 0750

www.kaskelalaw.com

This notice may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions.

SOURCE Kaskela Law LLC