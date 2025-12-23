SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Kaskela Law Firm Announces Investigation of Select Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM) and Encourages Current SEM Shareholders to Contact the Firm

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it has launched an investigation of Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE: SEM) ("Select Medical") on behalf of the company's shareholders.

The investigation seeks to determine whether Select Medical and/or the company's officers and directors violated the securities laws or breached their fiduciary duties in connection with recent corporate actions.

Select Medical shareholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq. or Adrienne Bell, Esq.) for additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options at (484) 229 – 0750. Alternatively, shareholders may contact the firm by email at [email protected], or by clicking on the following link (or by copying and pasting the link into your browser):

https://kaskelalaw.com/case/select-medical/

Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation on a contingent basis. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com.

