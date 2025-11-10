BuzzBallz Decks the Walls with Ballz in Limited-Edition Holiday Décor Drop

Keep your spirits bright and your BuzzBallz chilled with the new "Ballz on the Wallz" kit – featuring a cooling LED shelf and BuzzBallz' new holiday flavor, Elf Maple Syrup Sundae.

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Deck the halls? More like deck the Ballz. Meet Ballz on the Wallz, a limited-edition BuzzBallz holiday shelf that chills your ready-to-drink cocktails, lights up your space, and makes you the ballziest host of the season.

"Skip decking the halls with holly this season and hang your Ballz on the Wallz instead," said Jess Scheerhorn, Vice President of BuzzBallz. "Perfect for parties, gift swaps, or making your space the place to be, this cooling LED shelf is sized to hold any 200ml BuzzBallz, but we suggest using the Elf Maple Syrup Sundae flavor for a bit of added flair this holiday season."

Starting November 14, via ReserveBar fans can grab the exclusive Ballz on the Wallz cooling shelf, featuring LED lighting and a pull-out drawer for cooling packs, designed to keep BuzzBallz perfectly chilled and ready to spread holiday cheer for all. Each limited-edition shelf comes stocked with six of BuzzBallz' new holiday flavor, Elf Maple Syrup Sundae BuzzBallz, inspired by the holiday film Elf. Three limited waves of Ballz on the Wallz kits will drop this gifting season: November 14, November 22, and December 3. Each kit will be available for $25 exclusively at reservebar.com/products/buzzballz-ballz-on-the-wallz-shelf-kit/GROUPING-2552499 beginning at 10 a.m. each drop day.

With its built-in cooling chamber, eye-catching glow and sleek design made to show off BuzzBallz' signature round shape, Ballz on the Wallz is the ultimate holiday conversation starter. The shelf's reusable ice packs keep your drinks perfectly chilled for up to three hours – no cords, no outlets, just frosty BuzzBallz on demand. Even after the holidays are over, this one-of-a-kind shelf keeps the party going, ready to display every BuzzBallz flavor year-round.

Elf Maple Syrup Sundae is a limited time BuzzBallz offering new for the 2025 season. Featuring a delicious, creamy mix of some of Buddy the Elf's favorite food groups, including maple syrup and marshmallow flavors, it's available in 187ml and 200ml sizes in stores nationwide through the holiday season, while supplies last.

For all the latest BuzzBallz updates, visit www.buzzballz.com and follow the brand on X , Facebook and Instagram .

About BuzzBallz

Since its founding in 2009, BuzzBallz has been a leader of innovation and originality in the ready-to-drink cocktail industry. The #1 selling single serve premixed cocktail brand in the U.S., BuzzBallz's iconic round shape and bold, bar-strength offerings are perfect for today's grab and go lifestyle. Offering over a dozen flavors including Lime 'Rita, Chili Mango, Berry Cherry Limeade, Lotta Colada, and more, BuzzBallz is on a mission to reinvent happy hour. Learn more at: www.buzzballz.com .

Please drink responsibly. BuzzBallz, Available in Spirit, Wine & Malt, 15% Alc/Vol, BuzzBallzLLC., Carrollton, TX

SOURCE Sazerac