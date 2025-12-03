SAZERAC COMPANY'S FIRST-EVER SUPER BOWL COMMERCIAL TO STAR SVEDKA VODKA AND THE BRAND'S ICONIC FEMBOT ROBOT

Concepted and managed by Sazerac's in-house team with production by San Francisco-based AI innovation lab, SILVERSIDE, the :30 spot will appear shortly after the halftime show, just prior to the start of the game's third quarter.

SVEDKA's iconic Fembot, who returned to the brand's advertising this fall following a 12-year recharge, will appear in the ad alongside a new-to-2025 sidekick, the BroBot. Expect plenty of chrome, attitude, and martinis.

Humans are also invited to join SVEDKA's Big Game party by helping to teach the Fembot how to dance. Ahead of kick-off, the brand is partnering with actress/singer Victoria Justice to call on dancers everywhere to help choreograph Fembot's Big Game performance. Fans age 21+ can submit their best unique dance moves for a chance to see them in SVEDKA's Super Bowl commercial... and win a cool $10,000 cash prize for providing the winning routine.

"Shake up a SVEDKA cocktail, shake up your best dance moves, and you might just win $10,000… and have your choreography seen by over 100 million people. I love that SVEDKA is giving dancers such a fun moment to shine, and I'm so excited to be a part of it," said Justice.

To participate, fans simply must:

Be over the age of 21 Follow @SVEDKAVodka on Instagram and TikTok Use the "Shake it With Svedka – Official Contest Sound" from Instagram or TikTok to create a unique dance no more than 20 seconds in length Post the routine on your *public* Instagram or TikTok account using the required contest sound and campaign hashtags #ShakeItWithSvedka and #Contest anytime during the contest window of December 3 – December 14 (EST) Pay attention to DMs on the platform where they submit their dance when the contest ends on December 14th to see if their moves make the cut Humans will then teach SVEDKA's Fembot how to perform the routine, which will show up in her finale performance on February 8th Full program details are available at www.shakeitwithsvedka.com

"This is an exciting moment for Sazerac and SVEDKA," said Sara Saunders, Chief Marketing Officer at Sazerac. "Our ad will blend human creativity and dance moves with modern technology; we can't wait for fans across the world to see it all come to life this February on advertising's biggest stage."

To learn more and stay up to date on all things SVEDKA moving forward, follow along on Instagram @svedkavodka and TikTok @svedkavodka.

About SVEDKA Vodka

SVEDKA Vodka is an award-winning spirit, distilled four times for a clean, crisp taste that's as bold as it is smooth. As the #4 vodka brand in the U.S. — and #3 unflavored vodka— SVEDKA is a crowd-pleasing favorite, perfect for mixing cocktails. Available in 80-Proof, 100-Proof, and a vibrant lineup of flavors including Strawberry, Raspberry, Peach, Citron, Vanilla, Clementine, Blackberry, Banana, Mango Pineapple, Strawberry Lemonade, Blue Raspberry, and Cherry Limeade.

