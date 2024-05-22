BV Investment Partners Announces Investment in CyberSheath

BOSTON, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BV Investment Partners (BV), a middle-market private equity firm focused on the tech-enabled business services, software and IT services sectors, announced today that it has made a majority investment in CyberSheath, a leading managed compliance, security, and IT provider for companies serving the Defense Industrial Base.

CyberSheath helps sub-contractors comply with complex Department of Defense (DoD) cybersecurity regulations, including the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) paradigm to ensure its contractors align with DoD's information security requirements and measures are taken to protect sensitive data from cybersecurity attacks. The Company's solution set includes end-to-end compliance from assessment, implementation, and ongoing system management, as well as tailored 24/7/365 security services. Founded in 2012, CyberSheath is based in Reston, VA.

CyberSheath co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Eric Noonan said, "Our cybersecurity services support a diverse range of DoD contractors, helping them build a fully compliant information security program and maintain it over time. This enables them to comply with strict mandatory controls and protect sensitive data so they can better compete and win DoD contracts. We are excited to begin our partnership with BV whose resources and deep sector insights will help us drive growth and capitalize on the tremendous opportunities in the CMMC ecosystem."

Justin Harrison, Managing Partner of BV Investment Partners, said, "We were attracted to CyberSheath because of the Company's wing-to-wing compliance solution that is backed by depth, breadth and experience that is second to none. BV has significant experience investing in similar cybersecurity and compliance businesses and we are confident that this exciting partnership with Eric and his team will help strengthen CyberSheath's position in the market."

John Batter, Principal of BV Investment Partners, added, "We continue to identify high quality founder-led businesses, and we have great respect for what Eric and the Company have accomplished to date. We are excited to help them continue to build CyberSheath's suite of services and to further differentiate their market-leading position."

About CyberSheath

Established in 2012, CyberSheath is one of the most experienced and trusted IT security services partners for the U.S. Defense Industrial Base. From CMMC compliance to strategic security planning to managed security services, CyberSheath offers a comprehensive suite of offerings tailored to clients' information security and regulatory compliance needs. Learn more at www.cybersheath.com.

About BV Investment Partners

BV Investment Partners is one of the oldest and most experienced sector-focused private equity firms in North America. Since its founding in 1983, the firm has invested approximately $5.5 billion, actively targeting investments in the tech-enabled business services, software, and IT services industries. The firm is investing out of its 11th private equity fund, which closed in September 2023 with $1.75 billion in capital commitments. BV was ranked in Inc. magazine's 2023 list of Founder-Friendly Investors. For more information, visit www.bvlp.com.

