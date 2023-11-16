BV Investment Partners Announces Investment in CallTower

BOSTON, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BV Investment Partners (BV), a middle-market private equity firm focused on the tech-enabled business services, software and IT services sectors, announced today an investment in CallTower, an international leader in delivering cloud-based enterprise-class communications, contact center and collaboration solutions.

Founded in 2002, CallTower enables the digital workplace by providing global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions on leading platforms including Microsoft Teams, Zoom, Cisco Webex, Five9, and others. CallTower is based in South Jordan, UT and serves over a million end points covering over 75 countries.

Bret England, Chief Executive Officer of CallTower, commented, "The growth of remote and hybrid workforces has driven demand for collaboration platforms and CallTower has been there to help teams stay connected. As a solution-agnostic provider aligned with best-of-breed platforms, CallTower is helping change the way people communicate around the world and get work done. We have found a like-minded partner in BV and this new relationship will help us to accelerate our growth, both organically and through acquisitions, while maintaining a healthy, well-functioning organization and providing exceptional service to our customers."

Justin Garrison, Managing Director of BV, said, "Enterprises and their employees have made a lasting shift in how they communicate centered around modern collaboration platforms. CallTower stands to benefit from the long-term trends of cloud migration, growth in hybrid and distributed workforces, and migration towards best-of-breed platforms. Bret and the CallTower team have built an exceptional organization and we're excited to partner with them to support and enable an ambitious growth strategy."

Vik Raina, CEO and Managing Partner of BV, added, "Cloud communications is a $15+ billion market which is expected to grow double digits as enterprises continue to adopt collaboration platforms and switch away from legacy systems. As a solution-agnostic provider, CallTower is in a strong position as a value-add partner with large platforms as they continue to benefit from global adoption."

BV was represented by Ropes & Gray LLP, while CallTower was represented by Cooley LLP, and Q Advisors, a leading global TMT investment bank. AB Private Credit Investors and Boundary Street Capital are providing debt financing. The investment is subject to customary closing conditions and the parties anticipate closing in Q4 2023.

About CallTower

Since its inception in 2002, CallTower has evolved into a global cloud-based, enterprise-class Unified Communications, Contact Center and Collaboration solutions provider for growing organizations worldwide. CallTower provides, integrates and supports industry-leading solutions, including Operator Connect for Microsoft® Teams, Teams Direct Routing, GCC High Teams Direct Routing, Office 365, Cisco® Webex Calling / UCM, Cisco® CCPP, Zoom (BYOC), Zoom Phone, CT Cloud UCaaS and four contact center options, including Five9 for business customers. For more information, visit www.calltower.com.

About BV Investment Partners

BV Investment Partners is one of the oldest and most experienced sector-focused private equity firms in North America. Since its founding in 1983, the firm has invested approximately $5.1 billion, actively targeting investments in the tech-enabled business services, software, and IT services industries. The firm is investing out of its 11th private equity fund, which closed in September 2023 with $1.75 billion in capital commitments. BV was ranked in Inc. magazine's 2023 list of Founder-Friendly Investors. For more information, visit www.bvlp.com.

