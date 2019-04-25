BV Investment Partners Announces Investment in Franco Signor

BOSTON, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BV Investment Partners ("BV"), a middle-market private equity firm focused on the business services, software and IT services sectors, today announced that it has made an investment in Franco Signor, a provider of Medicare Secondary Payer (MSP) compliance solutions to the country's largest self-insured companies, insurers, and third party administrators.

Franco Signor, headquartered in Bradenton, FL, is a full-service outsourced provider of MSP compliance software and services. The Company's customers rely on Franco's deep domain expertise, robust integrated technology platform and flexible reporting capabilities to manage MSP matters on workers' compensation, no-fault, and liability claims in compliance with long-established, complex and evolving MSP regulatory guidance.

John Williams, Chief Executive Officer of Franco Signor, said, "We are proud of the organization and reputation we have built over the last nine years. With BV now as our financial partner, we're excited to accelerate efforts to further strengthen our offering of data-driven and technology-enabled solutions to a market we know well and care deeply about."

Vikrant Raina, Managing Partner of BV Investment Partners, said, "We recognize the importance of MSP compliance within healthcare cost containment efforts and, furthermore, recognize Franco Signor as a true leader in this space, helping its customers navigate ever-evolving and complex rules and regulations. John and his team are true domain experts and we are proud to be partnered with them for this next phase of growth."

Sean Wilder, Principal of BV Investment Partners, added, "The investment in Franco Signor aligns well with BV's experience investing in must-have outsourced services within highly regulated end-markets, like insurance and healthcare, which uniquely combine people, processes and technology to influence high-value decision-making and outcomes. We have been working closely with the team on an ambitious strategic plan, and look forward to executing on that plan in the years to come."

Franco Signor is BV's eighth investment in its ninth fund. JMP Securities LLC served as exclusive financial advisor to Franco Signor in connection with the transaction. Seyfarth Shaw LLP represented Franco Signor as counsel in the transaction. Ropes & Gray LLP served as legal counsel to BV.

About BV Investment Partners

BV Investment Partners is currently investing its ninth private equity fund. The firm is one of the oldest and most experienced sector-focused private equity firms in North America. Since its founding in 1983, the firm has invested over $3.4 billion, actively targeting investments in the business services, software and IT services industries. For more information, please visit www.bvlp.com.

About Franco Signor

Franco Signor is the leader in Medicare Secondary Payer (MSP) Compliance. We deliver comprehensive MSP Compliance solutions to the largest employers, insurers, and third party administrators in the United States. Our unmatched ability to mitigate Medicare compliance exposures for both primary plans and Medicare beneficiaries has made us the country's leading provider of MSP compliance solutions. Franco Signor's proprietary solution leverages sophisticated technology and deep industry experience to deliver best-in-class services including: Mandatory Insurer Reporting, Conditional Payment/Lien Resolution, Medicare Set-Aside Allocations, and Post-Settlement Administration. For more information, please visit https://www.francosignor.com/.

