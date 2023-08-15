BV Investment Partners Announces Investment in Hardenbergh Group

BOSTON, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BV Investment Partners (BV), a middle-market private equity firm focused on the tech-enabled business services, software and IT services sectors, announced today a growth-oriented investment in Hardenbergh Group, the leading provider of non-clinical professional staffing, consulting, physician peer review and outsourced solutions to healthcare organizations nationwide.

Founded in 1991 by Mary Hardenbergh and based in Livonia, Michigan, Hardenbergh Group is the gold standard in high-value consulting and the interim staffing of medical services professionals (MSPs) and other non-clinical roles essential to patient safety, quality of care and other governance, risk and compliance (GRC) requirements of leading healthcare organizations.

Sean Wilder, Managing Director of BV, said, "Hardenbergh is well established as the trusted partner to the MSP community and to healthcare organizations looking to enhance their GRC capabilities, systems and processes. We're thrilled to partner with the Hardenbergh management team and excited to leverage BV's network and experience to help them execute on our shared strategic growth plan, while maintaining Hardenbergh's strong culture and values."

Daniel Hart, Chief Executive Officer of Hardenbergh Group, commented, "We are excited to partner with BV, a firm with a proven track record of helping drive growth with healthcare-focused and tech-enabled services companies. We are well-aligned in our vision for the future, as we aim to support the healthcare industry's growing GRC priorities. This partnership marks an important inflection point for our company and one that will only benefit our employees and our customers, and our team remains committed to our purpose - to elevate healthcare organizations in their unending pursuit of better."

Matt Siatczynski, Vice President of BV, added, "We look forward to working with Daniel and the entire Hardenbergh team to build on the strong foundation in place today, expanding the scope of Hardenbergh's solutions to help address health systems' critical GRC requirements and ever-important priorities surrounding patient safety, care quality, clinician satisfaction and leadership development."

Silvermark Partners LLC served as financial advisor and Bass, Berry & Sims PLC served as legal counsel to Hardenbergh Group. Ropes & Gray LLP served as legal counsel to BV.

About Hardenbergh Group

Hardenbergh Group's purpose is to elevate organizations in their unending pursuit of better. Whether it's professional non-clinical staffing, outsourced services, peer review, consulting, or physician leadership, Hardenbergh delivers mission-critical solutions to its clients that drive better healthcare. From hospitals to health systems to payers and physician practices, Hardenbergh's clients include many of the largest and most respected healthcare organizations in the U.S. For more information visit www.hardenberghgroup.com

About BV Investment Partners

BV Investment Partners is one of the oldest and most experienced sector-focused private equity firms in North America. Since its founding in 1983, the firm has invested approximately $4.8 billion, actively targeting investments in the tech-enabled business services, software, and IT services industries. BV was ranked in Inc. magazine's 2022 list of Founder-Friendly Investors. For more information, visit www.bvlp.com.

