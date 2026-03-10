BV Investment Partners Announces Investment in Moxe Health

Partnership Positions EHR-Neutral Clinical Data Exchange Platform for Accelerated Growth and Expansion Across the Healthcare Ecosystem

MADISON, Wis., March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BV Investment Partners ("BV"), a middle-market private equity firm focused on tech-enabled business services and solutions, today announced it has made a majority investment in Moxe Health ("Moxe"), a leading EHR-neutral clinical data exchange platform. BV is partnering with CEO, Mike Coyne, CFO/COO, Katie Mallett, Founder, Dan Wilson, and the broader Moxe leadership team to support the company's next phase of growth.

Moxe enables the secure and automated exchange of clinical data between healthcare providers and health plans through direct integration within electronic health records (EHRs). By automating historically manual record retrieval processes, Moxe reduces administrative burden for providers while delivering timely, structured clinical data to health plans in a format ready to support mission-critical operational and quality workflows.

As the volume and velocity of clinical data continues to increase exponentially across the healthcare ecosystem, providers face increasing pressure to manage compliance, documentation, and data exchange requirements without disrupting patient care. Moxe's embedded, minimum requirement model allows providers to securely share appropriate patient encounter information within a controlled framework—reducing staff workload, eliminating requestor abrasion, lowering administrative burden, and maintaining transparency and trust.

At the same time, health plans gain immediate access to consistent, high-quality member data—eliminating fragmented outreach and variable document formats and enabling faster, more reliable downstream processing.

Moxe has established a broad and growing network across acute and ambulatory settings, including the long tail of independent and specialty practices. Its EHR-agnostic architecture allows it to operate across a fragmented healthcare IT landscape, and its expanding portfolio of embedded EHR partnerships supports scalable, one-to-many deployments while preserving provider governance and participation controls.

"We built Moxe to solve a fundamental challenge in healthcare—how to exchange clinical data in a way that is trusted by providers and operationally effective for health plans," said Mike Coyne, Chief Executive Officer of Moxe. "With BV's partnership, we are positioned to accelerate our network expansion, deepen our embedded EHR relationships, and continue investing in technology that simplifies data exchange at scale. We are excited about the opportunity ahead."

"Moxe represents the kind of differentiated, tech-enabled healthcare technology platform we seek to support," said Sean Wilder, Partner at BV Investment Partners. "The company has earned the trust of providers, built meaningful connectivity across the healthcare landscape, and developed a scalable model that addresses growing demand for secure and automated clinical data exchange. We look forward to supporting the team as they expand their footprint and pursue the significant growth opportunities in front of them."

Piper Sandler served as exclusive financial adviser to Moxe in this transaction. Financial terms were not disclosed.

About Moxe

Moxe connects the healthcare ecosystem with high quality, meaningful clinical data across our trusted network. As the leading EHR-neutral interoperability solution, Moxe improves collaboration by simplifying the way providers securely share data and enabling payers to acquire the data they need, when and how they need it. Moxe's API-first approach streamlines the acquisition, management, and delivery of precise data to support payment and operations use cases. For more information, visit www.moxehealth.com.

About BV Investment Partners

BV Investment Partners is an established sector-focused private equity firm in North America with over $7.5 billion of assets under management. Founded in 1983 and relaunched under new management and strategy in 2012, the firm targets the tech-enabled business services and solutions sectors and leverages more than four decades of experience partnering with entrepreneurs and management teams. To date, it has completed 50 investments and realized or substantially exited 22 companies under new management. For four consecutive years, BV has been named to Inc. magazine's list of Founder-Friendly Investors and was recently recognized by HEC-Paris Dow Jones rankings as one of the top 10 best performing mid-market buyout firms. For more information, visit www.bvlp.com.

Disclaimer: Industry recognitions or awards should not be construed as an endorsement or a recommendation to retain the Adviser by the ranking entity or any regulatory authority. Any rankings or awards cited were provided by independent third parties based on their predetermined evaluation criteria. Although BV provided compensation to Inc.com to be included in the survey, it did not exercise any influence or control over the criteria used or the results generated and did not pay any compensation in connection with receiving the award. BV also did not provide any compensation to HEC Paris-Dow Jones to be considered for any of these rankings.

Contact: Chris Tofalli

Chris Tofalli Public Relations, LLC

[email protected]

914-834-4334

Meghan Brennan, Director of Marketing

[email protected]

401-368-1211

SOURCE BV Investment Partners