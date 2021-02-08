BV Investment Partners Announces Majority Investment in SupportNinja in Partnership with Management

BOSTON, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BV Investment Partners ("BV"), a middle-market private equity firm focused on the tech-enabled business services, software and IT services sectors, announced today a majority investment in SupportNinja, a high-end outsourcing solutions provider.

SupportNinja provides scalable customer and technical support and back-office solutions for the world's fastest growing and most innovative companies across a range of industries, including technology, ecommerce, consumer services and business services. It is experienced in helping high growth companies outsource for the first time by building a training program and knowledge base, improving support process and providing best-in-class offshore teams. Founded in 2015, SupportNinja is based in Austin, TX and has been ranked as one of the fastest growing companies nationwide on Inc. Magazine's annual Inc. 5,000 Fastest Growing Companies.

Matt Kinsey, Senior Managing Director of BV Investment Partners, said, "SupportNinja has made outsourced customer experience management and technical services more attractive to companies through their advanced technology, an ability to scale quickly, proven issue resolution capabilities, and customized solutions for dynamic companies. This represents another founder-oriented transaction for BV and we look forward to partnering with CEO Connor Tomkies to leverage BV's experience in scaling similar businesses to add value to SupportNinja."

Connor Tomkies, Chief Executive Officer of SupportNinja, said, "We are extremely proud of the company we have built alongside the founder, Cody McLain, and to have worked with him to build SupportNinja into an industry leader. Our culture is aligned with dynamic high growth companies and we look forward to partnering with the BV team to further invest in our business to enhance security measures, our tech-enabled service offerings, and expand geographically."

Will Weimar, Vice President at BV Investment Partners, commented, "SupportNinja operates in high growth market sectors and has significant opportunities to grow within its impressive base of existing customers, while continuing to provide their top-tier services to additional high growth and disruptive businesses. To further the company's growth, we are also targeting strategic acquisitions to expand scale, solution offerings, geographies, and client types."

SupportNinja is the fifth investment in BVIP Fund X, which closed with $1.1B of commitments on February 28, 2020.

About SupportNinja

SupportNinja's mission is to show the world a better way to outsource. Our vision is to challenge the status quo. How do we do that? By providing our clients with the greatest people and the latest technology to support their business. Our industry-leading, integrated, and personalized approach means that our Ninjas are treated like members of your team capable of scaling businesses – fast. Founded in 2015, our Austin, Texas and Clark, Philippines team ensures your Ninjas have all of the tools needed and extensive training to improve themselves and your business on a daily basis. Ninja's provide support and insights provide you with the resources you need to focus on what matters – your business, customers, and team. Check us out at http://www.supportninja.com; Facebook @SupportNinja; Twitter @supportninja; Instagram @supportninja_us; Linkedin SupportNinja

About BV Investment Partners

BV Investment Partners is one of the oldest and most experienced sector-focused private equity firms in North America. Since its founding in 1983, the firm has invested approximately $3.9 billion, actively targeting investments in the tech-enabled business services, software and IT services industries. For more information, please visit www.bvlp.com.

Contact: Chris Tofalli

Chris Tofalli Public Relations, LLC

914-834-4334

SOURCE BV Investment Partners

Related Links

http://www.bvlp.com

