BV Investment Partners Announces Significant Investment in Sister Companies GlideFast Consulting and Pharicode

BOSTON, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BV Investment Partners ("BV"), a middle-market private equity firm focused on the tech-enabled business services, software and IT services sectors, announced today a significant investment in sister companies, GlideFast Consulting and Pharicode ("GlideFast" or the "Company"), two Elite partners of ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the enterprise software company and cloud computing platform that helps manage digital workflows. BV is investing alongside GlideFast and Pharicode founders Michael Lombardo, Lloyd Godson, and Stephen Light.

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts, GlideFast Consulting is dedicated exclusively to ServiceNow, providing tailored solutions and professional services for ServiceNow implementations and integrations, managed support services, application development, and training for commercial clients throughout North America. Its sister-company, Pharicode, was founded in 2016 and headquartered in Huntsville, Alabama. Pharicode has also experienced exponential growth since inception and has been at the forefront of cloud transformation for federal and state agencies.

Matt Kinsey, Senior Managing Director of BV Investment Partners, said, "Well established, independent firms like GlideFast and Pharicode will become even more important to ServiceNow as the product suite becomes more complex and embedded within enterprise customers. We're excited about partnering with the founders, Mike, Lloyd and Stephen, to provide the companies with additional resources, support and guidance as they continue to execute on their long-term growth strategy for the company."

Michael Lombardo, CEO of GlideFast, said, "There is an unrelenting business demand for digital transformation and SaaS solutions that will continue to drive the growth of ServiceNow. ServiceNow customers will benefit from our partnership with BV, who truly appreciates the culture we've built, has a deep understanding of the IT services sector, and is skilled at investing alongside founders to help leading businesses scale."

Eric Ahlgren, Principal of BV Investment Partners, said, "This is an exciting opportunity to invest in a rapidly growing ServiceNow ecosystem. We look forward to partnering with GlideFast and Pharicode to build competencies in adjacent ServiceNow product categories."

About BV Investment Partners

BV Investment Partners is one of the oldest and most experienced sector-focused private equity firms in North America. Since its founding in 1983, the firm has invested approximately $3.7 billion, actively targeting investments in the business services, software and IT services industries. For more information, please visit www.bvlp.com.

About GlideFast Consulting

GlideFast is a ServiceNow Elite Partner and professional services firm that provides tailored solutions and professional services for ServiceNow implementations, integrations, managed support services, application development, and training. Learn more at www.glidefast.com.

About Pharicode

Pharicode, LLC is a ServiceNow Elite Partner and Microsoft Gold Partner that provides cutting-edge technology services, managed services, and staff augmentation to public sector organizations. Their service mobilizes the right people, skills and technologies to help organizations improve their performance in the realms of software development, engineering, cloud solutions, process improvement, and sustainment support. Learn more at www.pharicode.com.

