BW Investor Alert: Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Securities Fraud Lawsuit - Investors With Losses May Seek to Lead the Class Action After Wolfpack Allegedly Exposed Contract Fraud: Levi & Korsinsky

Wall Street Reassessment: Analyst Opinion Evolution on BW

NEW YORK, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolfpack Research's March 12, 2026 short report did what months of Company press releases failed to do: it told the market the truth about who was really behind B&W's $2.4 billion contract. Within hours, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: BW) shares lost $1.71, closing at $13.05.

Find out if you can recover losses from the BW stock decline or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500.

BW shares had traded as high as $14.76 on March 11, 2026. The lead plaintiff deadline is June 15, 2026.

Initial Analyst Optimism

When B&W announced the Power Generation LNTP on November 4, 2025, the market embraced the story. The stock surged 198% from $3.74 to $11.15 by February 3, 2026. Analysts asked during the Q3 Earnings Call about revenue recognition timing, and management projected 10% to 15% of the $1.5 billion value could be realized in fiscal 2026, representing what defendants called "complete upside and probably significant upside" beyond the $70 million to $85 million EBITDA guidance range. The narrative of an energy company pivoting into AI data center infrastructure attracted fresh capital.

The Downgrades Begin

Wolfpack Research's detailed report on March 12, 2026 reframed the entire investment thesis:

Base Electron, B&W's counterparty on the $2.4 billion contract, was incorporated on December 23, 2025, seven weeks after the LNTP was signed, meaning the counterparty did not exist when the preliminary agreement was executed

Base Electron's registered address matched BRC headquarters, not Applied Digital's offices

BRC Co-CEO Bryant Riley served as a Base Electron director, a relationship B&W never disclosed

Applied Digital's existing data center campuses already had grid power agreements in place

Applied Digital could terminate its guarantee of Base Electron's obligations for as little as $50 million on a purportedly $2.4 billion contract

BRC sold its entire directly-held B&W position for approximately $10.4 million at $9 per share, 140% above the pre-announcement price

Execution Concerns on Wall Street

The Wolfpack report challenged the core assumption underlying the stock's revaluation: that the $2.4 billion contract represented genuine, recognizable revenue. The complaint contends that if Applied Digital did not actually need B&W's power generation services and could exit the guarantee for a fraction of the contract's face value, the pipeline, backlog, and revenue projections management touted were materially overstated. B&W had reported Continuing Operations Backlog of $2.8 billion as of March 4, 2026, of which $2.4 billion was this single contract.

Why Analyst Shifts Matter for Investors

"When analyst expectations are built on incomplete or misleading company disclosures, the resulting corrections can cause significant investor harm." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

The securities class action covers purchases between November 5, 2025 and March 11, 2026. The lawsuit asserts that defendants failed to disclose BRC's involvement on both sides of the transaction and that the contract's purported value was not supported by genuine commercial need.

Speak with an attorney about recovering your BW investment losses or call (212) 363-7500.

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: June 15, 2026

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP, Top 50 securities litigation firm (ISS, seven consecutive years). Over 70 professionals. Hundreds of millions recovered for investors.

Frequently Asked Questions About the BW Lawsuit

Q: How much did BW stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 11.59%, a decline of $1.71 per share, after Wolfpack Research published its report on March 12, 2026 alleging undisclosed related-party ties and questioning whether B&W would recognize revenue from the Power Generation Contract. Investors who purchased shares during the class period at artificially inflated prices may be entitled to compensation.

Q: When did Babcock & Wilcox allegedly mislead investors? A: The class period runs from November 5, 2025 to March 11, 2026. During this time, the complaint alleges defendants repeatedly touted a $1.5 billion (later $2.4 billion) contract without disclosing that BRC, B&W's largest shareholder, had close ties to the counterparty and that the contract could be terminated for as little as $50 million.

Q: What do BW investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as a class member.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What if I already sold my BW shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. You submit a claim form to receive your portion of any recovery.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP