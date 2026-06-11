Oxford Industries, Inc. Investigation Initiated: Levi & Korsinsky Investigates the Officers and Directors of Oxford Industries, Inc. (OXM)

Oxford Industries, Inc. reported Q1 FY 2026 net sales of $391.4 million in its press release and then cut FY 2026 guidance to midpoint. The stock declined approximately 17% following disclosures.

NEW YORK, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Investors in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE: OXM) lost up to 17% of their holdings when shares dropped after the company cut its FY 2026 revenue guidance midpoint to $1.49 billion. The company's Q1 FY 2026 earnings press release stated net sales of $391.4 million. Shareholders who lost money on OXM are encouraged to submit their information now. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

If you purchased Oxford Industries shares and suffered a loss, click here to discuss your legal rights. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP -- Top 50 securities litigation firm (ISS, seven consecutive years). Over 70 professionals. Hundreds of millions recovered.

Frequently Asked Questions About the OXM Investigation

Q: Who is eligible to participate in the OXM investigation?A: Investors who purchased OXM stock or securities and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: Which statements are being investigated as potentially misleading?A: The investigation concerns whether Oxford Industries made materially false or misleading statements regarding its financial results. When the company subsequently cut guidance, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: How much did OXM stock drop?A: Shares fell approximately 17% after Oxford Industries disclosed weaker-than-expected FY 2026 revenue guidance and a reduced outlook. Investors who purchased shares at higher prices may be entitled to recovery.

Q: What does it cost me to participate?A: Nothing. Securities investigations are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What if I already sold my OXM shares -- can I still recover losses?A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought OXM and sold at a loss may still participate in the investigation.

Q: What do OXM investors need to do right now?A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible to participate in the investigation.

Q: Has Levi & Korsinsky handled similar cases before?A: Yes, including securities investigations involving revenue inflation, earnings guidance issues, and financial reporting inconsistencies across numerous industries.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP