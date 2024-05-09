b.well Connected Health Receives "Patient Engagement Innovation Award" in 2024 MedTech Breakthrough Awards Program

Prestigious International Annual Awards Program Recognizes Standout Digital Health & Medical Technology Products and Companies

BALTIMORE, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- b.well Connected Health , the company powering platform-enabled healthcare ecosystems, today announced that it has been selected as winner of the "Patient Engagement Innovation Award" in the 8th annual MedTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by MedTech Breakthrough , an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global digital health and medical technology market.

MedTech Breakthrough Award 2024 | b.well Connected Health

The b.well Connected Health platform is a Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resource (FHIR)-based solution that connects healthcare ecosystems – places where all health data, solutions and services are unified around consumers and their families. The company partners with healthcare organizations so they can build their own ecosystems and deliver unprecedented convenience via unified, on-demand consumer health experiences.

b.well's solution enables healthcare organizations to freely exchange data with health systems, pharmacies, labs, payers, and patients who have consented to share their information. This is powered by b.well's 60,000 live, consumer-mediated data connections, which include payer and provider application programming interfaces (APIs), health information networks (HINs), connected devices and wearables, labs, pharmacies, and more. By leveraging this data, b.well unlocks personalization and business value by alleviating administrative burden, reducing fragmentation, and improving quality measures and risk adjustment.

With a white-labeled application and integration into existing investments, b.well helps healthcare organizations differentiate in the market while providing their consumers with longitudinal health records; receive proactive, personalized health insights; and conveniently shop and access care for themselves and their families. For example, b.well recently partnered with Samsung Health to give millions of people control over their health data, access to next-best actions to manage their health, and a direct connection to relevant in-person, digital, and virtual providers — all through an app on Galaxy smartphones.

As a result, organizations like Samsung and those within its ecosystem will be better able to respond to competitive, regulatory, and financial pressures; connect with consumers in new ways; and offer the connected healthcare experiences consumers and their families deserve.

"We're on a mission to solve healthcare's fragmentation problem, and we're committed to empowering individuals and enhancing the overall healthcare experience by prioritizing the importance of interoperability in patient care," said Kristen Valdes, CEO and Founder of b.well Connected Health. "The 'Patient Engagement Innovation Award' from MedTech Breakthrough is an honor that validates our determination to create a solution to power seamless personal, and accessible, modernized consumer healthcare experiences that can compete in the connected healthcare ecosystems of tomorrow."

The mission of the MedTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of health and medical technology categories, including Telehealth, Clinical Administration, Patient Engagement, Electronic Health Records (EHR), Virtual Care, Medical Devices, Medical Data & Privacy, and many more. This year's program attracted thousands of nominations from over 18 different countries.

"b.well is helping consumers who are in need of navigation and personalization through our complex and fragmented healthcare system," said Steve Johansson, managing director, MedTech Breakthrough. "Along with labor shortages and razor-thin margins, healthcare organizations face pressures from every angle without the right tech to facilitate consumer empowerment. b.well delivers on this need, providing a breath of fresh air in an industry stale with point solutions and siloed platforms. By providing the dynamic connectivity necessary to navigate the challenges of the healthcare system, b.well is delivering positive experiences for consumers and improved health outcomes."

About b.well Connected Health

b.well Connected Health is on a mission to solve healthcare's fragmentation problem. b.well's scalable, FHIR-based platform unifies all healthcare data, solutions, and services in one place — empowering healthcare organizations to offer their consumers personalized and relevant experiences. b.well enables the creation of longitudinal health records, so consumers can receive proactive health insights and conveniently shop and access care for themselves and their loved ones. b.well's Connected Health Platform integrates within existing digital systems, enhancing technology investments and ensuring consumers are the heart of every interaction. Learn more at icanbwell.com .

About MedTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MedTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence and innovation in medical & health technology companies, products, services and people. The MedTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough healthcare and medical companies and products in categories that include Patient Experience & Engagement, Health & Fitness, Medical Devices, Clinical Administration, Connected Healthcare, Medical Data, Healthcare Cybersecurity and more. For more information visit MedTechBreakthrough.com .

