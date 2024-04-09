b.well Connected Health Joins the AWS Partner Network and Is Now Available in AWS Marketplace to Accelerate Growth of Healthcare Ecosystems

BALTIMORE, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- b.well Connected Health , the company powering platform-enabled healthcare ecosystems, announced today it has joined the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN). The APN is a global community of AWS Partners that leverage programs, expertise, and resources to build, market, and sell customer offerings. b.well is also now available in AWS Marketplace, a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on AWS.

b.well is a scalable, FHIR-based platform that connects healthcare ecosystems by unifying health data, solutions, and services in one place. b.well's platform is designed to enable consumer-centric interoperability by consolidating and cleansing data from internal and external sources, converting it into Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources 1 (FHIR) formats, and adding an advanced enrichment layer to surface science-based insights and personalized, next-best actions. This is powered by b.well's 60,000 live, consumer-mediated data connections, which include payer and provider APIs, HINs, connected devices & wearables, labs, pharmacies, and more. The platform also pushes that information directly into third-party vendors to maximize technology investments and establishes direct connections to in-person, digital, and virtual care providers. The result is a unified digital experience where consumers can easily act on insights and connect to the care they need.

"AWS has long been recognized as a leading cloud services provider for healthcare organizations and health tech," said Andy Harlen, Senior Vice President of Partnerships, b.well Connected Health. "b.well helps gather the industry's richest set of longitudinal health data and unlock the ability to offer truly personalized care that the industry has promised for decades."

As an APN member, b.well joins a global network of 130,000 Partners from more than 200 countries working with AWS to provide innovative solutions, solve technical challenges, win deals, and deliver value to mutual customers. Through AWS Marketplace, healthcare and health tech customers can more quickly and easily access b.well's platform to accelerate their digital transformation and interoperability initiatives and unlock their own ecosystems of care.

When b.well's platform is paired with AWS's powerful, secure healthcare solutions, customers can drive meaningful consumer engagement, action and value across their business and for their consumers. For example, AWS customers can improve their symptom triage functions, surface the right next best actions, or deliver an accurate provider search experience using b.well in tandem with AWS's large language models (LLMs).

Being part of the APN deepens the existing relationship between b.well Connected Health and AWS. In 2021, AWS selected b.well as part of the AWS Healthcare Accelerator program and the two continue to work together to drive value for healthcare organizations in the market today.

About b.well Connected Health

b.well Connected Health is solving healthcare's fragmentation problem. b.well's scalable, FHIR-based platform unifies all healthcare data, solutions, and services in one place — empowering healthcare organizations to offer their consumers personalized and relevant experiences. b.well enables the creation of longitudinal health records so healthcare consumers can receive proactive health insights, and conveniently shop and access care for themselves and their loved ones. b.well's Connected Health Platform integrates within existing digital systems, enhancing technology investments and ensuring consumers are the heart of every interaction. Learn more at icanbwell.com .

