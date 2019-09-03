BWF's Bond Lammey to Lead Apra

For 30 years, Apra has been committed to serving, representing and advancing the professionals and practices that enable the philanthropic success of institutions that rely on fundraising for achieving their missions. "BWF has a strong heritage of innovation with Apra, beginning with Apra's roots under former BWF principal, Bobbie Strand. Bond has continued this tradition by building the industry's leading prospect management and research consulting service for nonprofits," states Birkholz.

Lammey has been a transformative influence for nonprofits throughout her six years with BWF and currently leads the prospect development team, which includes prospect research and relationship management, research verification services, portfolio management, and customized prospect management counsel. She also serves as an instructor at the Rice University Center for Philanthropy and Nonprofit Leadership, and has presented in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Asia at CASE, ADRP, AASP, and Apra conferences.

"I'm excited to hand the reins over to Bond as President," states Mark Egge, who served as the President for the 2018—2019 term. "Apra is in a really great place right now and is poised for amazingness, so I am excited to pass the baton to someone as smart, capable, and inspiring as Bond."

Lammey's term was effective September 1. She announced, "I am excited to begin an amazing year as Apra's President. Our industry is full of talented, creative, principled professionals, and I am honored to play a role in ensuring the success of our members, chapters, and the incredible nonprofits we support."

BWF is a full-service philanthropic consulting services firm headquartered in Minneapolis, MN and Washington, DC. BWF serves large- and medium-sized nonprofits in the areas of campaign management, high-net-worth fundraising, organizational consulting, data science, digital marketing, and technology. Clients include universities, health systems, and NGOs throughout North America, Europe, Australia, and the Pacific Rim. As a truly comprehensive fundraising consulting firm, BWF has a team of consultants with extensive background and experience in every facet of philanthropy. For more information please visit www.bwf.com.

SOURCE Bentz Whaley Flessner

Related Links

https://www.bwf.com

