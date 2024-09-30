BWH℠ HOTELS APPOINTS BILL RYAN AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER

PHOENIX, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BWH Hotels, a leading hospitality enterprise comprised of three hotel companies including WorldHotels™, Best Western® Hotels & Resorts, and SureStay® Hotels, today announced the appointment of Bill Ryan as its Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer. Reporting to Larry Cuculic, President and Chief Executive Officer of BWH Hotels, Ryan will oversee the Technology Management team and guide the brand's overarching digital strategy and transformation.

"Bill is an innovative and inspiring technology leader with a track record of building strong relationships and growing brand capabilities," said Larry Cuculic, President and CEO of BWH Hotels. "His appointment as Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer underscores our commitment to excellence in hospitality, and it marks a significant step forward as we continue to enhance our digital strategy and deliver exceptional experiences for our guests. With Bill's leadership and expertise, we are poised to leverage technology to redefine the future of travel."

Ryan brings a fresh perspective to the hospitality industry after working across major retail brands for the past 15 years. Throughout his career, he has enabled significant revenue growth at consumer-focused brands, including PetSmart, Urban Outfitters, and Backcountry, by driving improvements to the customer experience, enabling new capabilities, and leading digital transformation. In his most recent role, Ryan served as the Vice President of Digital Commerce and Customer Technology at Backcountry, where he worked closely with the product and engineering teams to create a multi-year enterprise modernization plan and mature their product planning processes.

"BWH Hotels is a trusted industry leader with an exciting long-term vision for growth and enhanced guest experiences," said Ryan. "I'm thrilled to join the talented BWH Hotels team and bring a new outlook on how innovative digital solutions can transform the travel experience for our guests. Guest expectations are rising faster than ever, and to meet the demands of tomorrow, we must not only modernize our technology stack but also change how we work. It's about evolving both our tools and our mindset to stay ahead in an ever-changing landscape."

Ryan holds a business degree from George Washington University with dual concentrations in finance and marketing and a Master of Business Administration from Villanova University with concentrations in management information systems and marketing.

An image of Ryan is available for download HERE (credit: BWH Hotels).

About BWH℠ Hotels

BWH Hotels is a leading global hospitality enterprise comprised of three hotel companies: WorldHotels™, Best Western® Hotels & Resorts, and SureStay® Hotels. The enterprise boasts approximately 4,300 hotels in over 100 countries and territories worldwide*. With 19 brands across every chain scale segment, from economy to luxury, BWH Hotels suits the needs of developers and guests in every market.

*Numbers are approximate, may fluctuate, and include hotels currently in the development pipeline.

