By 2027, the Industrial High-efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) Filters Market is expected to achieve a CAGR of 5.5%. Growth driven by the development of the distributed power generation base- 17,000+ Technavio Reports

21 Jan, 2024, 22:15 ET
NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The industrial high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters market is to grow by USD 619.05 million between 2023 and 2027, and register a CAGR of 5.5%, according to Technavio's latest market research report estimates. The growth of the distributed power generation base will be notably driving the market growth. Gas-powered turbines, often installed in harsh environments, consume large amounts of atmospheric air for combustion. Natural pollutants like agricultural pollutants, dust, chemical refining emissions, and saltwater spray near coastal areas can hinder turbine efficiency. Thus, industrial operators prefer air inlet filtration systems to ensure Filtration Efficiency, Particle Retention, and Airflow Rate, meeting Air Quality Regulations and ISO Standards while maintaining contamination control in Manufacturing Facilities and Cleanroom Applications, as well as in HVAC Systems and Industrial Ventilation for Air Purification through Micron Size Filtration and Filter Media optimization to minimize Pressure Drop.
Technavio offers in-depth market insights that assist global businesses in obtaining growth opportunities. Read a Free Sample Report
The report also covers the following areas:
- Industrial High-efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) Filters Market size
- Industrial High-efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) Filters Market trends
- Industrial High-efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) Filters Market industry analysis
Industrial High-efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) Filters are segmented by:
- Application
- Air Filtration
- Cleanroom
- Gas Turbines
- End-user
- Commercial
- Industrial
- Residential
- Geography
- APAC
- Europe
- North America
- South America
- Middle East And Africa
The market share growth of the air filtration segment will be significant during the forecast period. The application of HEPA filters in air filtration is predominant in industrial HVAC systems across various sectors, including oil and gas, power, pulp and paper, chemical, petrochemical, mining, metal, and food and beverage industries. The rising emphasis on energy efficiency and environmental sustainability has heightened the demand for energy-efficient industrial HVAC systems in process industries.
Some of the major companies of the industrial high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters market include Air Clean Deviser Taiwan Corp., Camfil AB, Daikin Industries Ltd., Donaldson Co. Inc., Filtration Group Corp., Freudenberg SE, GVS Spa, HEPA Corp., Johnson Controls International Plc., Komline Sanderson Corp., MANN HUMMEL International GmbH and Co. KG, MayAir Group, Nederman Holding AB, Parker Hannifin Corp., Porvair Filtration Group, Synder Filtration Inc., Troy Filters Ltd., Webasto SE, W. L. Gore, and Associates Inc., and Wujiang Deshengxin Purification Equipment Co. Ltd.. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 15+ companies operating in the market.
Webasto SE - The company offers industrial HEPA filters such as GORE Turbine filters as its key offerings.
Increasing oil and gas pipeline activity is an emerging trend in the market. However, slow growth in nuclear power generation is the major challenge impeding market growth.
Industrial High-efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) Filters Market Key Highlights are;
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027
- Detailed information on factors that will assist industrial high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the industrial high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the industrial high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on companies
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of industrial high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters market companies
Related Reports
The baghouse filters market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.87% between 2023 and 2028. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 418.25 million.
The melt-blown polypropylene filters market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.95% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 980.45 million.
ToC:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market Sizing
Historic Market Sizes
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation by Application
Market Segmentation by Type
Market Segmentation by Geography
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
Drivers, Challenges, & Trends
Company Landscape
Company Analysis
Appendix
About US
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article