By 2027, the Industrial High-efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) Filters Market is expected to achieve a CAGR of 5.5%. Growth driven by the development of the distributed power generation base- 17,000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The industrial high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters market is to grow by USD 619.05 million between 2023 and 2027, and register a CAGR of 5.5%, according to Technavio's latest market research report estimates. The growth of the distributed power generation base will be notably driving the market growth. Gas-powered turbines, often installed in harsh environments, consume large amounts of atmospheric air for combustion. Natural pollutants like agricultural pollutants, dust, chemical refining emissions, and saltwater spray near coastal areas can hinder turbine efficiency. Thus, industrial operators prefer air inlet filtration systems to ensure Filtration Efficiency, Particle Retention, and Airflow Rate, meeting Air Quality Regulations and ISO Standards while maintaining contamination control in Manufacturing Facilities and Cleanroom Applications, as well as in HVAC Systems and Industrial Ventilation for Air Purification through Micron Size Filtration and Filter Media optimization to minimize Pressure Drop.

Industrial High-efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) Filters are segmented by:

Application

Air Filtration



Cleanroom



Gas Turbines

End-user

Commercial



Industrial



Residential

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



Middle East And Africa

The market share growth of the air filtration segment will be significant during the forecast period. The application of HEPA filters in air filtration is predominant in industrial HVAC systems across various sectors, including oil and gas, power, pulp and paper, chemical, petrochemical, mining, metal, and food and beverage industries. The rising emphasis on energy efficiency and environmental sustainability has heightened the demand for energy-efficient industrial HVAC systems in process industries.

Some of the major companies of the industrial high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters market include Air Clean Deviser Taiwan Corp., Camfil AB, Daikin Industries Ltd., Donaldson Co. Inc., Filtration Group Corp., Freudenberg SE, GVS Spa, HEPA Corp., Johnson Controls International Plc., Komline Sanderson Corp., MANN HUMMEL International GmbH and Co. KG, MayAir Group, Nederman Holding AB, Parker Hannifin Corp., Porvair Filtration Group, Synder Filtration Inc., Troy Filters Ltd., Webasto SE, W. L. Gore, and Associates Inc., and Wujiang Deshengxin Purification Equipment Co. Ltd.. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 15+ companies operating in the market.

Webasto SE - The company offers industrial HEPA filters such as GORE Turbine filters as its key offerings.

Increasing oil and gas pipeline activity is an emerging trend in the market. However, slow growth in nuclear power generation is the major challenge impeding market growth.

Industrial High-efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) Filters Market Key Highlights are;

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist industrial high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the industrial high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the industrial high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on companies

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of industrial high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters market companies

