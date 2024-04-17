Bybit and Franck Muller Partner with Sidus Heroes to Launch Cosmic Gears: A Pioneering Web3 Game with a $250,000 Prize Pool and Exclusive Watch Collection

DUBAI, UAE, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit , one of the world's top three crypto exchanges by volume, and Franck Muller, the renowned Swiss luxury watchmaker, are thrilled to announce Cosmic Gears, a groundbreaking collaboration that shatters the boundaries between GameFi and luxury. Developed alongside Sidus Heroes, the award-winning Web3 game studio, Cosmic Gears seamlessly blends cutting-edge technology with the unparalleled craftsmanship and innovation that defines Franck Muller. Players can compete for a chance to win a share of the staggering $250,000 prize pool, including the highly sought-after "Free the Money. Free the World" watches by Franck Muller, valued at $25,000 each.

Cosmic Gears: An Immersive Adventure for All

Cosmic Gears welcomes players of all ages and skillsets on a thrilling adventure that puts their math skills, logic, reflexes, and luck to the test. Delve into the depths of space in this captivating arcade game that combines mathematical challenges with interstellar exploration, making it a perfect fit for families and seasoned gamers alike.

The Cosmic Gears Tournament: A Lucrative $250,000 Extravaganza

To celebrate the launch, Bybit, Franck Muller, and Sidus Heroes have joined forces to present the Cosmic Gears Tournament, boasting an impressive $250,000 prize pool. Participants will have the chance to win a share of this bounty, including the coveted "Free the Money. Free the World" watches by Franck Muller.

"The unveiling of Cosmic Gears marks the culmination of a remarkable partnership with Franck Muller, which began last year," says Ben Zhou, Co-founder and CEO of Bybit. "This ongoing collaboration has successfully merged the worlds of GameFi and luxury, resulting in a truly exceptional experience for players globally. With the Cosmic Gears Tournament, we invite gamers to embark on an unforgettable journey while showcasing the seamless integration of cryptocurrency and gaming. This collaboration exemplifies Bybit's unwavering commitment to pushing the boundaries of innovation and creating meaningful experiences for our community."

Tournament Details

Duration: April 29 to May 29, 2024

How to Join: To participate in the Cosmic Gears Tournament, players must acquire a Hero from the Bybit Marketplace and activate it on http://www.cosmicgears.io The game can then be accessed through the Cosmic Gears Bot on Telegram.

For more information, please visit our official announcement: https://announcements.bybit.com/article/bybit-x-franck-muller-enter-the-cosmic-gears-tournament-win-luxury-watches-web3-nft--bltbfdaf30f4b73f11c/

About Franck Muller

Franck Muller, the prestigious Swiss luxury watchmaker (since 1991), is renowned for exceptional craftsmanship and innovative designs. Franck Muller watches are celebrated for their intricate complexity, exquisite aesthetics, and attention to detail, making them a favorite among collectors and connoisseurs of fine horology. Additionally, the experts at Franck Muller value innovation as much as they honor tradition. This reverence is beautifully embodied in their latest collection, which seamlessly melds a crypto cold wallet with the classic wristwatch.

About Sidus Heroes

Sidus Heroes is a pioneering, Web3, space-based gaming Metaverse that offers interstellar exploration and conquests. The metaverse features multiple game studios, unified under one lore book, and a common economy across all its titles. SIDUS embraces a cross-platform approach, enabling seamless progress transference between all its high-quality gaming products. The Metaverse is constantly evolving, incorporating new and exciting projects while nourishing and upgrading staple games, such as Xenna, Tembazar, Nidum, and others.

About Bybit Web3

Bybit Web3 is redefining openness in the decentralized world, creating a simpler, open, and equal ecosystem for everyone. We are committed to welcoming builders, creators, and partners in the blockchain space, extending an invitation to both crypto enthusiasts and the curious, with a community of over 1 million wallet users, over 10 major ecosystem partners, and counting.

Bybit Web3 provides a comprehensive suite of Web3 products designed to make accessing, swapping, collecting and growing Web3 assets as open and simple as possible. Our wallets, marketplaces and platforms are all backed by the security and expertise that define Bybit as a top 3 global crypto exchange, trusted by 25 million users globally.

About Bybit

Bybit is one of the world's top three crypto exchanges by trading volume with 25 million users. Established in 2018, it offers a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One's reigning Constructors' and Drivers' champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press .

