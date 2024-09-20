DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit , the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, proudly announces the successful listing of Catizen ($CATI), which went live at 10 AM Dubai time today. Bybit is the first exchange to complete the distribution of the $CATI airdrop to its users, further demonstrating the platform's exceptional reliability and leadership in the digital asset space.

Bybit Becomes First Exchange to Complete $CATI Airdrop Distribution

With Bybit's industry-leading platform stability and security, the exchange ensured a seamless trading experience for its users. The opening price of CATI has shown impressive performance, remaining steady at $0.97.

Key Highlights:

Bybit Leads the Way: Bybit became the first exchange to successfully complete the airdrop distribution of CATI tokens to its users, reinforcing its standing as a pioneer in the digital asset industry.

Significant Airdrop Scale: Data from the TON blockchain explorer indicates that an estimated 17,665,517.64 CATI tokens were transferred from what is believed to be the official CATI address to Bybit for the airdrop.

Secure and Stable Trading Environment: Bybit's cutting-edge technical infrastructure ensured the smooth completion of the listing and airdrop, offering users a safe and reliable environment for trading.

The listing of $CATI reflects Bybit's ability to swiftly react to market opportunities while maintaining high standards of security and performance. This achievement further cements Bybit's reputation as a trusted platform in the global crypto community.

For more information, visit here .

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving over 40 million users. Established in 2018, Bybit provides a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One's reigning Constructors' and Drivers' champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

