Bybit Becomes First Exchange to Complete $CATI Airdrop Distribution

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, proudly announces the successful listing of Catizen ($CATI), which went live at 10 AM Dubai time today. Bybit is the first exchange to complete the distribution of the $CATI airdrop to its users, further demonstrating the platform's exceptional reliability and leadership in the digital asset space.

With Bybit's industry-leading platform stability and security, the exchange ensured a seamless trading experience for its users. The opening price of CATI has shown impressive performance, remaining steady at $0.97.

Key Highlights:

  • Bybit Leads the Way: Bybit became the first exchange to successfully complete the airdrop distribution of CATI tokens to its users, reinforcing its standing as a pioneer in the digital asset industry.
  • Significant Airdrop Scale: Data from the TON blockchain explorer indicates that an estimated 17,665,517.64 CATI tokens were transferred from what is believed to be the official CATI address to Bybit for the airdrop.
  • Secure and Stable Trading Environment: Bybit's cutting-edge technical infrastructure ensured the smooth completion of the listing and airdrop, offering users a safe and reliable environment for trading.

The listing of $CATI reflects Bybit's ability to swiftly react to market opportunities while maintaining high standards of security and performance. This achievement further cements Bybit's reputation as a trusted platform in the global crypto community.

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving over 40 million users. Established in 2018, Bybit provides a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One's reigning Constructors' and Drivers' champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

