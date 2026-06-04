DUBAI, UAE, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, and Western Union, the global money transfer network, today announced that its users can now access USDPT, a US dollar–denominated stablecoin issued by Anchorage Digital Bank, N.A. on the Solana blockchain, via Bybit's fiat channels. This integration makes Bybit the first major crypto exchange to join Western Union's global USDPT network.

Bybit Becomes First Major Crypto Exchange to Integrate Western Union’s USDPT Stablecoin, Bridging Two Financial Worlds Through One Stablecoin

Through this launch, Bybit and Western Union are building the foundations for a deeper, faster, and compliant integration of digital assets into the broader financial system. Starting with the onboarding of USDPT, Bybit and Western Union will expand on digital asset utility and towards a more inclusive vision for the future of finance.



USDPT is issued by Anchorage Digital Bank, N.A., a US national trust bank. USDPT is redeemable 1:1 for US dollars, and is fully backed by reserves. USDPT is designed to operate within real-world payment systems, combining blockchain-based settlement with Western Union's global compliance, risk and distribution capabilities.

Bybit brings the exchange platform, fiat liquidity, and access to millions of users. Western Union brings the stablecoin, the institutional backing, and one of the world's most established financial networks. Together, they open up a new way to buy and sell USDPT in local currencies.

Bybit has been building the crypto infrastructure to address real-world financial services gaps since 2018. USDPT, built on Solana and issued by Anchorage Digital Bank, is where those two trajectories meet.

In practice, that means a new on- and off-ramp channel for USDPT in selected markets across Latin America. Users can buy USDPT with supported fiat currencies on Bybit, or convert holdings back to any of those currencies at any time.

"Making USDPT available through a leading global exchange like Bybit is a meaningful step in extending Western Union's network into the digital asset ecosystem," said Malcolm Clarke, Head of Digital Assets at Western Union. "By connecting our global payout infrastructure with a major crypto platform, we're enabling more seamless movement between digital value and real-world money. This is where we see the future of settlement heading: always-on, programmable, and integrated across both traditional and digital financial systems, with USDPT at the center as a trusted, regulated settlement asset."

"This product marks a meaningful step for crypto adoption. When an established financial institution joins forces with a leading crypto exchange in a new stablecoin network, it shows crypto's potential as payment infrastructure. For the millions who depend on remittances, USDPT represents financial innovation that solves real problems for real people," said Victoria Kilikyan, Deputy Head of Fiat at Bybit.

"Bybit and Western Union are setting a new standard for real-world crypto adoption in Latin America. We're building infrastructure for the future of the digital economy by working with an established global network that millions of people already trust," said Patricio Mesri, Country Manager of Spanish-speaking Latin America at Bybit.

USDPT is now available on Bybit. To transact with USDPT, eligible users may simply log into Bybit and select the token, if available to their account, and buy or sell through Bybit One-Click Buy.

The simple flow slashes the time needed from USDPT purchase to fiat off-ramp from days to minutes. Through the new channel, senders benefit from faster delivery of funds and lower overall costs. For Western Union and Bybit, it streamlines operations by removing settlement friction and capital lock-up across multiple layers.

USDPT was launched as part of Western Union's broader digital asset strategy. The innovation creates a new layer parallel to legacy settlement networks that operate only on business days, enabling around-the-clock settlement.

Terms and conditions apply. For details on eligibility and potential restrictions, and to learn more about how to trade USDPT on Bybit, users may visit: Bybit and Western Union bring USDPT to Latin America

Disclaimer: USDPT is a digital asset issued by Anchorage Digital Bank, N.A.. USDPT is not issued, backed, approved, or guaranteed by the US government. Bybit does not issue, back, or guarantee USDPT. Bybit provides only a virtual asset trading platform and does not provide any remittance, foreign-exchange, cash, or money transfer services.

#Bybit / #NewFinancialPlatform

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 80 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com.

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About Western Union

The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) is committed to helping people around the world who aspire to build financial futures for themselves, their loved ones and their communities. Our leading cross-border, cross-currency money movement, payments and digital financial services empower consumers, businesses, financial institutions and governments—across more than 200 countries and territories and nearly 130 currencies—to connect with billions of bank accounts, millions of digital wallets and cards, and a global footprint of hundreds of thousands of retail locations. Our goal is to offer accessible financial services that help people and communities prosper. For more information, visit www.westernunion.com.

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SOURCE Bybit