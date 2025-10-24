Bybit Card brings real-world crypto utility to 45,000 festivalgoers at "Portal to the Future" stage

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit , the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, brought the future of finance to life at Tomorrowland Brasil 2025 with its headline activation, "Portal to the Future by Bybit." Bybit Card is the exclusive payment partner for Tomorrowland Brasil 2025 and 2026, a partnership that offers Bybit Cardholders special and exclusive perks. Over three days, the two-layer stage captivated 45,000 festivalgoers, uniting the worlds of blockchain, music, and culture in an immersive celebration of innovation and connection.

Bybit Bridges the Future of Finance and Music at Tomorrowland Brasil 2025

At the heart of the activation, Bybit showcased how crypto can seamlessly enhance real-life experiences. The Bybit Card took center stage, pioneering a new festival payment model and offering attendees fast and borderless transactions for travel, food, and entertainment. Thousands of physical, bindable Bybit Cards were distributed onsite, allowing users to instantly access an exclusive Tomorrowland Brasil x Bybit Card offer — 20% cashback on festival spending — demonstrating crypto's tangible utility beyond digital spaces.

Festivalgoers also had the opportunity to claim exclusive co-branded merchandise, including limited-edition fans, cross-shoulder bags, and power banks, available to both new and existing Bybit users who registered at Bybit's onsite kiosks. The activation seamlessly integrated financial empowerment into the festival atmosphere, allowing users to experience crypto in a simple, fun, and rewarding way.

"Tomorrowland Brasil was all about breaking the crypto bubble and connecting with Web2 users, showing them that crypto is already part of everyday life," said Sophie Chen, Head of Marketing at Bybit.

"We offered Bybit Card activations with cashback on purchases made at the merch store and on food and beverages, which was the perfect way to demonstrate how seamless it is to use crypto in the real world — even at such an incredible music event. We also created an exclusive two-story, club-like stand for Bybit users, onboarded new members right on-site, and shared incredible energy together. It was, without a doubt, our most engaging activation so far and a perfect example of Bybit's mission to be the Crypto Ark."

The Portal to the Future stage hosted performances by leading DJs, creating a vibrant backdrop for Bybit's vision of connecting the next generation of finance with global culture. Prominent Brazilian creators, including Léo Picon and Gabi Lopes, joined the celebration, underscoring Bybit's strong local presence and ongoing commitment to the Brazilian market — one of the company's key growth regions worldwide.

Bybit's participation at Tomorrowland Brasil reaffirmed its mission to make crypto accessible, practical, and engaging. The partnership with the world's largest electronic music festival brand marks a milestone in redefining how people pay, play, and experience culture through the power of digital finance.

#Bybit / #CryptoArk

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 70 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press

For media inquiries, please contact: [email protected]

For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | Youtube

About TOMORROWLAND BRASIL

Tomorrowland Brasil 2025 will take place on October 10-12 in the beautiful festival area of Parque Maeda in Itu, a municipality in São Paulo. The festival will revolve around the mesmerizing 'LIFE' theme, set against the backdrop of Brazil's enchanting natural beauty. A story set in the mythical realm of Silvyra, it's a world unto its own, filled with creatures, plant life, and people living in harmony, each with their own stories, with the diversity of Silvyra's lush nature represented in the spectacular 'LIFE' Mainstage. Offering the ultimate escape from the city during three days of bliss, guests will be treated to breathtaking performances by more than 150 of the world's finest electronic artists across 6 mesmerizing stages.

The first two festival editions of Tomorrowland Brasil took place in 2015 and 2016 in the beautiful festival area of Parque Maeda in Itu, São Paulo. After years of dreaming of a return, Tomorrowland finally headed back to Brazil in 2023, becoming a yearly highlight once again.

Tomorrowland Brasil 2025

October 10-12, 2025

Parque Maeda, Itu

brasil.tomorrowland.com

SOURCE Bybit