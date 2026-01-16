DUBAI, UAE, Jan. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit , the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, has announced the first major keynote of the year featuring co-founder and CEO Ben Zhou. The livestream is scheduled for January 29, 2026, at 8:00 AM UTC. Titled "BUIDLing a New Financial Era," the highly anticipated keynote teases game-changing innovations, and will touch on Bybit's transformative 2025 and the exchange's vision for redefining digital finance in 2026 and beyond.

How to Join

Bybit CEO Ben Zhou to Unveil 2026 Roadmap in Keynote Heralding New Era for Digital Finance

Date: January 29, 2026

Time: 8:00 AM UTC

Registration: Keynote with Ben: BUIDLing a new financial era

Bybit's CEO keynote of 2026 will cover several key focus areas, including Bybit's regulatory journey and candid reflections of 2025, the expansion of Bybit's footprint in 2026, the evolution in Bybit Institution and other professional services, the launch and development of Bybit Alpha and Bybit TradFi's product suite, and updates on the MNT ecosystem integration.

The co-founder and CEO will also showcase upcoming innovations and platform improvements designed to advance an inclusive future of financial services. The livestream will cover algorithmic and user experience upgrades driven by community feedback to address customer pain points, alongside a deep dive into Bybit's performance and key takeaways from the October 11, 2025 crash, championing Bybit's core value of "Listen, Care, Improve." The livestream promises actionable insights for traders and stakeholders.

In conjunction with the keynote address, registered livestream participants stand to earn from a 10,000 USDT prize pool , including a slew of benefits for new and existing Bybit users, rewarding active participation and interaction from January 15, 2026 until the conclusion of the livestream.

Championing values of transparency, growth-mindset, and inclusivity, Bybit is committed to communicating strategic priorities and staying in close touch with user demands in real time. The long-running CEO keynote tradition underscores Bybit's commitment to open dialogue with its community, ensuring that the platform's evolution reflects the needs and aspirations of the over 80 million users who are building the future of finance together.

Interested viewers can register for the livestream now. Early registration is encouraged as certain rewards are available to subscribers who sign up before the event begins. Eligibility requirements and terms and conditions apply to all Bybit livestream rewards and giveaways. For further information on the 10,000 USDT, users may visit: Keynote with Ben: BUIDLing a new financial era. Win a share of 10,000 USDT in rewards

#Bybit / #CryptoArk

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 80 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com .

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press

For media inquiries, please contact: [email protected]

For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | Youtube

SOURCE Bybit