Bybit Explores 2026 Macro Volatility and Always-On Market Access

DUBAI, UAE, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit , the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, hosted a Bybit Learn livestream titled "Kick off 2026 with Bybit Alpha & Bybit xStocks," focusing on how macroeconomic developments, corporate earnings and geopolitical events may influence markets in the year ahead, while outlining how users can access tokenized representations of selected global stocks and gold through Bybit Alpha and Bybit xStocks.

The session was moderated by Sheikh Bilal, Head of Learn at Bybit. He was joined by Ann Zhang, Spot Product Marketing Manager at Bybit, and Han Tan, Chief Market Analyst at Bybit Learn.

Bilal opened the discussion by framing 2026 as a year likely to be shaped by major economic data releases, policy decisions and geopolitical developments, noting that these events often set the tone for broader market sentiment across asset classes.

Tan highlighted how recent global developments have underscored the importance of market responsiveness. "2026 has already kicked off with some geopolitical shockers," Tan said. "With Bybit Alpha offering 24/7 access to key asset classes, this allows traders to express their market views and respond swiftly to major macro developments."

Tan also outlined several macro factors that traders commonly monitor, including U.S. inflation and employment data, central bank communications and quarterly earnings reports. He noted that these drivers can influence equities, commodities such as gold, and currency markets, sometimes resulting in sharp price movements.

Using large-cap technology companies as examples, Tan discussed how investor expectations around artificial intelligence have shaped recent market trends. He referenced Nvidia as a prominent case, saying its performance has reflected optimism around AI-related demand, while upcoming earnings reports are expected to draw attention to questions around longer-term monetization of AI services across the technology sector.

Ann Zhang then demonstrated how users can navigate Bybit Alpha to access Bybit xStocks, which are tokenized products designed to track the price movements of selected publicly traded equities and indices, as well as tokenized gold products. She said users can trade fractional amounts, with a minimum trade size of $10, and do not need to open a traditional brokerage account to access these tokenized products within Bybit's unified trading account.

Ann Zhang also introduced onchain liquidity pools available through Bybit Alpha's farm section. She explained that users can select a pool, define a price range and deposit supported tokens to participate, with potential rewards derived from onchain trading fees. She added that minimum deposit amounts apply and that positions can be withdrawn in full or in part, subject to product conditions.

Tan described the broader positioning of the platform within evolving market infrastructure. "Bybit Alpha employs avant-garde Web3 technology, bringing more TradFi assets on-chain, to offer another gateway for traders and investors to capitalize on market opportunities across equities and cryptos," he said.

Throughout the livestream, the speakers highlighted that certain Bybit Alpha and xStocks products are presented as available for trading on a continuous basis, including outside traditional equity market hours. They also noted that some instruments on the platform follow conventional market schedules, emphasizing the importance of selecting the appropriate product.

The session concluded with a question-and-answer segment addressing topics such as how liquidity pool rewards are generated, the distinction between tokenized products and traditional share ownership, and which users may find the offerings relevant, including crypto-native participants seeking exposure to stock and gold price movements within a unified account environment.

