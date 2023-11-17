Bybit Introduces Discount Buy: A New Way to Save on Asset Purchases

News provided by

Bybit

17 Nov, 2023, 05:00 ET

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, the world's third-largest crypto exchange by volume, is excited to announce the launch of Discount Buy, a new structured financial product designed to help users accumulate their crypto holdings during periods of low market volatility. The product operates similarly to a knockout option, with a cap on the price level that works in the holder's favor. Unlike knockout options, Discount Buy will not expire worthless. Users have the option to purchase the desired cryptocurrency at a price lower than the market price at the time of order placement.

Continue Reading
Bybit Introduces Discount Buy: A New Way to Save on Asset Purchases
Bybit Introduces Discount Buy: A New Way to Save on Asset Purchases

How It Works

Discount Buy operates in two scenarios:

  • If the Settlement Price is greater than or equal to the Knockout Price: Users will receive their Principal plus Annual Percentage Rate (APR) in USDT.
  • If the Settlement Price is lower than the Knockout Price: Users can purchase their desired cryptocurrency at the Purchase Price.

When to Use

Discount Buy is ideal for users who believe the current asset price is low and want to accumulate the asset at an even better price. This product is particularly favorable when the market is stable.

Benefits

  • Accumulator Strategy: Discount Buy allows users to accumulate crypto assets at a lower price than the current market price.
  • Risk Management: The Knockout Price protects users from significant losses if the asset price rises.
  • APR Earning: Users earn APR on their Principal, even if they do not exercise the purchase option.

"The launch of Discount Buy further demonstrates Bybit's commitment to providing users with innovative and user-friendly financial products," said Ben Zhou, Co-founder and CEO of Bybit. "Bybit is constantly exploring new ways to enhance the trading experience and provide users with more opportunities to profit from the crypto market."

For more information about Discount Buy, please visit:
https://www.bybit.com/en/earn/discount-buy

#Bybit / #TheCryptoArk

About Bybit

Bybit is a top-three cryptocurrency exchange by volume with 20 million users established in 2018. It offers a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One's reigning Constructors' and Drivers' champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

For media inquiries, please contact: [email protected] 
For more information please visit: https://www.bybit.com
For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X (Twitter) | Youtube

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2279856/Image.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2267288/4411268/Logo.jpg

Also from this source

Bybit Introduces Discount Buy: A New Way to Save on Asset Purchases

Bybit Introduces Discount Buy: A New Way to Save on Asset Purchases

Bybit, the world's third-largest crypto exchange by volume, is excited to announce the launch of Discount Buy, a new structured financial product...
Zjednodušení obchodování s opcemi: Bybit spouští nový nástroj Easy Options

Zjednodušení obchodování s opcemi: Bybit spouští nový nástroj Easy Options

Bybit, třetí největší kryptoburza na světě podle objemu obchodů, s potěšením oznamuje spuštění nového uživatelsky přívětivého nástroje Easy Options,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Cryptocurrency

Image1

Cryptocurrency

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Financial Technology

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.