DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit , the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, has introduced a Split Bill feature in Bybit Pay that is designed to simplify shared expenses for users who prefer to transact in digital assets.

Bybit Introduces QR Code Bill Splitting in Bybit Pay

The update allows anyone using the Bybit app to divide payments with friends, colleagues or large groups while selecting from a range of supported cryptocurrencies. Users can choose BTC, ETH or other supported tokens to settle amounts quickly within the platform. The feature is built to accommodate groups of up to 100 people. After a bill is created, Bybit Pay generates a QR code that displays the exact amount each participant needs to pay, and the transaction is completed once the code is scanned.

Bybit Pay is a feature that lets verified Bybit users send, receive and spend cryptocurrency through the Bybit app or website. It currently supports 20+ major cryptocurrencies such as BTC, ETH and various stablecoins, and in some regions it also allows QR payments. Users can make transfers to individuals or merchants or pay by scanning QR codes for online checkout or in-person point-of-sale transactions. The service focuses on speed, simplicity and the convenience of managing wallet and payment functions in one place. Products and features may vary by region.

The rollout reflects Bybit's continued efforts to provide practical digital payment tools that streamline everyday transactions and reduce friction for users who rely on crypto for spending and sharing costs.

