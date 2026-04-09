Bybit Launches Boost Battle 2026 Series 3 With 500,000 USDT Prize Pool

DUBAI, UAE, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, announces the launch of Boost Battle 2026 Series 3, a trading competition offering participants the opportunity to share in a total prize pool of 500,000 USDT.

The event introduces a multi-week trading competition designed to reward active participation through both leaderboard performance and task-based incentives.

Pre-registration runs from April 3, 2026, at 12 a.m. UTC through April 12, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. UTC. Registration and the event period both begin on April 13, 2026, at 12 a.m. UTC and conclude on May 10, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. UTC. The competition is structured across four weekly rounds, each running from Monday at 12 a.m. UTC to Sunday at 11:59 p.m. UTC.

Each round features a leaderboard with a prize pool of up to 100,000 USDT. The top-ranked trader in each round may receive up to 8,000 USDT, depending on performance and eligibility requirements. Leaderboard rewards are distributed within 14 working days after the end of each round.

In addition to leaderboard incentives, participants can complete daily tasks to earn entries into a lucky draw, with each draw offering rewards of up to 0.0005 BTC. Lucky draw rewards are credited within three hours of winning, while task completion updates may take up to three days due to verification processes.

Participants earn points based on trading volume using Unified Trading Accounts. Trading designated boosted tokens applies multipliers to trading volume, allowing users to accumulate points more efficiently and improve their rankings. Rankings are updated daily based on the previous day's activity, though updates may be subject to delays.

Only trades and deposits made after registration are counted toward event performance. Eligibility is limited to users who have completed Identity Verification Level 1. Only Main Accounts are eligible, with Subaccount activity aggregated under the primary account. Institutional users, market makers and affiliates are excluded.

Key participation mechanics include:

Trading eligible non-zero-fee pairs via a Unified Trading Account

Monitoring boosted tokens for each round through the event page

Accumulating points through trading volume to climb the leaderboard

Completing daily tasks to earn additional reward opportunities

Boosted tokens may be adjusted during the event, and prize pools are unlocked based on cumulative boosted trading volume. Participants must meet minimum point thresholds within each round to qualify for rewards.

Participation is restricted in certain jurisdictions. The event is not available to users residing in the European Economic Area, including France, Germany, Italy and Spain, among others. Additional restrictions apply in accordance with Bybit's service policies.

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About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 80 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com.

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