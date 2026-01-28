DUBAI, UAE, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit , the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, has launched the " BYUSDT : Turn Your Easy Earn Assets Into Trading Power" campaign, which is now live. The campaign introduces a tokenized asset that allows retail users to earn yield on USDT while using the same funds as trading margin. Eligible users may earn up to an 11.30 percent bonus annual percentage rate on qualifying BYUSDT holdings, subject to applicable caps and terms.

How BYUSDT Is Used

Bybit Launches BYUSDT to Enable Yield-Earning Collateral for Retail Traders

Users deposit USDT into Flexible Easy Earn, where the balance begins generating yield.

The Flexible Easy Earn balance can be swapped to BYUSDT within the Unified Trading Account and used as margin for trading, with swaps processed at a fixed 1:1 conversion rate.

BYUSDT represents users' USDT Flexible Easy Earn balances in tokenized form and can be held and used exclusively as margin within Bybit's Unified Trading Account. After conversion, the underlying USDT continues to generate Flexible Easy Earn yield while BYUSDT is deployed for trading.

BYUSDT is fully backed at all times by users' Flexible Easy Earn USDT and is managed entirely within the Bybit platform. It does not support transfers, deposits, withdrawals, conversions, INS loans, or direct spot trading pairs.

Yield on BYUSDT follows the same mechanism as USDT Flexible Easy Earn, excluding any platform reward APR. Yield accrues hourly based on effective holdings and is distributed daily at approximately 12:30 a.m. UTC in BYUSDT, increasing users' balances over time.

The introduction of BYUSDT reflects Bybit's focus on improving capital efficiency and flexibility for retail traders. By enabling users to earn yield while deploying the same funds for margin trading, the campaign is intended to reduce idle capital and simplify portfolio management within a unified account structure, supporting Bybit's broader efforts to develop risk-aware trading tools and yield-accessible products for its global user base.

Disclaimer: BYUSDT is available only to users eligible for Bybit Savings services who hold a Unified Trading Account and have completed Identity Verification Level 1. Islamic accounts are not eligible, and availability may be restricted in certain jurisdictions, including but not limited to mainland China, France, Hong Kong, India, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan. All participants must comply with the Bybit Terms of Service. Bybit reserves the right to disqualify accounts engaged in dishonest or abusive activities, to modify campaign terms without prior notice, and to retain final interpretation rights.

#Bybit / #CryptoArk

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 80 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com .

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press

For media inquiries, please contact: [email protected]

For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | Youtube

SOURCE Bybit