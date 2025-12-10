DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, and Mantle, the high-performance distribution and liquidity layer for next-generation DeFi and real-world assets, today announced a strategic partnership with Almanak, the AI-powered quant platform enabling automated hedge-fund–grade strategies through a no-code, multi-agent AI system.

Bybit, Mantle, and Almanak Partner to Bring AI-Powered Quant Strategies Onchain at Global Scale

Following Almanak's spot listing on Bybit, the project will deploy its token on Mantle Network, launch a liquidity pool, and integrate its strategy-building engine directly into Mantle's ecosystem. This expansion brings a new class of AI-managed trading activity on-chain and gives Almanak users access to Mantle's fast, low-cost execution environment for algorithmic code-based strategies.

Together, Bybit, Mantle, and Almanak are establishing a seamless liquidity loop where AI-powered strategies can operate across centralized and decentralized venues, providing users with greater accessibility, transparency, and execution efficiency.

Unlocking a New Era of AI-Powered Onchain Capital Efficiency

Almanak enables users to build, research, test, and deploy sophisticated quantitative strategies using a swarm of specialized AI agents—all without writing code. Integrating with Mantle Network unlocks a high-performance execution layer where these agents can operate with precision, enabling high-frequency rebalancing, automated multi-step strategies, and complex simulations that are impractical on high-cost chains.

Mantle's low-fee, high-throughput architecture provides the ideal substrate for these workflows, supporting advanced automation and composable strategy design across the ecosystem.

Bybit complements this with global exchange infrastructure acting as the Liquidity Bridge, enabling capital to flow seamlessly between Almanak's AI-powered strategies, Mantle's on-chain environment, and broader market venues. More than 70 million users will gain streamlined access to both AI-managed strategy execution and Mantle-native liquidity.

As part of the rollout, Almanak will launch a two-sided liquidity pool on Mantle to deepen capital availability and support the growth of composable, AI-driven assets across the network.

"Almanak brings a new dimension of intelligent liquidity to Mantle," said Emily Bao, Key Advisor at Mantle and Head of Spot at Bybit. "By combining AI-driven strategy creation with Mantle's high-speed execution layer and Bybit's global liquidity, we're unlocking an integrated financial environment where sophisticated automation becomes accessible to users and institutions worldwide."

"Deploying AI strategies on Mantle gives our users the high-performance environment required for today's models," said Neo, CEO of Almanak. "Low-cost, scalable infrastructure enables more complex simulation, faster iteration, and more efficient execution. Mantle amplifies what AI-powered DeFi can achieve."

Advancing the Future of AI-Driven Onchain Finance

The collaboration marks a major step toward scaling AI-driven finance across both CeFi and DeFi. By merging Almanak's AI strategy engine, Mantle's execution infrastructure, and Bybit's global distribution, the partnership establishes a unified framework for deploying quantitative strategies in a frictionless, intelligent, liquid, multi-chain environment.

This foundation unlocks new opportunities for traders, institutions, and developers while strengthening Mantle's position as a leading chain for algorithmic, automated, and AI-native DeFi innovation.

About Mantle

Mantle positions itself as the premier distribution layer and gateway for institutions and TradFi to connect with on-chain liquidity and access real-world assets, powering how real-world finance flows.

With over $4B+ in community-owned assets, Mantle combines credibility, liquidity and scalability with institutional-grade infrastructure to support large-scale adoption. The ecosystem is anchored by $MNT within Bybit, and built out through core ecosystem projects like mETH, fBTC, MI4 and more. This is complemented by Mantle Network's partnerships with leading issuers and protocols such as Ethena USDe, Ondo USDY, OP-Succinct and EigenLayer.

For more information about Mantle, please visit: mantle.xyz

For more social updates, please follow: Mantle Official X & Mantle Community Channel

For media enquiries, please contact: [email protected]

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 70 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open, and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com .

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press

For media inquiries, please contact: [email protected]

For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | Youtube

About Almanak

Almanak is the largest DeFAI protocol and is more than twice the size of the rest of the category combined. It is an AI native asset management platform where a team of specialized agents known as the AI Swarm builds, tests, and simulates advanced code based strategies that are ready to be deployed by users. The AI Swarm creates strategy logic and produces deployable code, but it does not manage funds directly. Strategies run entirely on code, ensuring predictable and transparent execution.

Users can deploy strategies for their own use or publish them in vaults for others to participate in, allowing strategy creators to scale their impact and monetize their work. This model combines the creativity and speed of AI generated strategy development with user control and code driven execution, establishing Almanak as the leading platform for AI powered on chain asset management.

Discover the power of the AI Swarm at https://builder.almanak.co/

Website | X | Discord | Telegram

SOURCE Mantle