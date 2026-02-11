Bybit Partners with Doppler Finance to provide Institutional-Grade XRP Earn Product for Users

DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume known for its deep liquidity and user-centric infrastructure, today announced a strategic partnership with Doppler Finance, an XRP-native yield platform that combines institutional-grade security and liquidity. This collaboration will introduce XRP yield products to Bybit Earn, expanding secure and transparent opportunities for one of the market's most actively traded digital assets.

The partnership solves a long-standing structural challenge: XRP does not support native staking. Doppler Finance delivers an institutional-grade alternative through regulated custody, fully audited reserves, and a real-time verification framework built specifically for non-staking assets like XRP. Its architecture integrates yield vaults, reserve attestations, and risk-managed strategies to provide compliant and transparent yield generation for XRP holders.

"XRP has remained a core asset for our users, and expanding its utility has been an important priority," said Jerry Li, Head of Earn and Wealth Management at Bybit. "Partnering with Doppler Finance allows us to introduce secure, compliant, and transparent XRP yield products that reinforce our commitment to building the world's most trusted trading ecosystem."

Through Doppler's institutional-grade vault infrastructure, Bybit users will gain access to XRP yield options with improved safety and capital efficiency. The integration supports Bybit's broader mission to connect high-assurance financial infrastructure with innovative on-chain opportunities—delivering a unified experience tailored to both retail and institutional participants.

"We built Doppler specifically to unlock secure yield for XRP as a non-staking asset," said Rox, Head of Institutions at Doppler Finance. "Bybit's global reach and trusted brand allow us to bring these institutional-grade capabilities to a significantly larger audience, backed by transparency and verifiability designed for XRP holders."

The integration marks an important milestone in Bybit's long-term vision to expand the utility of digital assets through secure, intelligent, and user-first infrastructure. As tokenization, institutional participation, and yield-driven models continue to reshape market dynamics, Bybit remains committed to offering products that combine transparency, compliance, and innovation. The partnership with Doppler Finance reinforces Bybit's position at the forefront of next-generation digital asset platforms.

