Bybit Powered by SATOS Expands Reach in the Netherlands with Exclusive Referral Program

AMSTERDAM, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, one of the world's top three crypto exchanges by volume, is excited to announce that Bybit Powered by SATOS launches a limited-time referral program to its loyal users in the Netherlands. This exclusive program, running until March 21, 2024, offers existing users the chance to share their Bybit experience with friends and receive exclusive rewards.

Building the Dutch Crypto Community:
This initiative aligns with Bybit's ongoing efforts to foster growth and collaboration within the Dutch crypto community:

  • Grow access to secure and reliable crypto trading
    By sharing their unique referral links, users can introduce friends to a platform committed to robust security, user-friendly features, and diverse trading opportunities – all offered through the trusted partnership with SATOS
  • Strengthen the Netherlands' crypto ecosystem
    As more individuals explore the world of crypto through Bybit Powered by SATOS, the overall knowledge base and user base within the Netherlands can expand, leading to a more robust and diverse crypto community.

Rewarding Engagement:
Users participating in the referral program have the opportunity to earn exclusive rewards, including:

  1. Up to 30% commission: Receive a share of trading fees generated by your referred friends.
  2. Free BTC: Be eligible to receive a portion from a dedicated pool of free BTC distributed among successful referrers.

Bybit's collaboration with SATOS, a licensed Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) in the Netherlands, emphasizes their commitment to regulatory compliance and providing Dutch users with a secure and legal path to explore cryptocurrencies.

About Bybit Powered by SATOS

In June 2023, Bybit formed a strategic alliance with SATOS, one of the oldest crypto service providers operating in the Netherlands and Belgium since 2013. This partnership is a testament to our commitment to providing the best services to our users in line with regulatory guidelines, and ensuring the delivery of high-quality services to our users.

About Bybit

Bybit is one of the world's top three cryptocurrency exchanges by volume with 20 million users. Established in 2018, it offers a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One's reigning Constructors' and Drivers' champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

