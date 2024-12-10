Bybit Web3 Boosts its Supports to L1 Ecosystems at Taipei Blockchain Week 2024 with Co-hosted Solana and Sui Events

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit , the world's second-largest crypto exchange by trading volume, marks its 6th anniversary with a vibrant presence at Taipei Blockchain Week 2024 . Dedicated to fostering Web3 innovation and ecosystem building, Bybit Web3 showcases its collaborative efforts and thought leadership across blockchain and Layer 1 communities.

Collaborative Highlights with Ecosystem Partners

1. Sui Ecosystem Deep Dive

Bybit Web3 will collaborate with the Sui Foundation, Ondo, DeepBook, Scallop, NAVI, and other leading projects to discuss the future of the Sui blockchain. A special livestream event , hosted by Head of Spot and Web3, Emily Bao at Bybit, "Mass Adoption vs. Native Growth: What's next for Sui," will take place on December 13, 2024, at 8 AM UTC. Participants may also get to win from a prize pool of $1,000 in SUI during the interactive sessions.

2. Co-hosting Community Events

Bybit Web3 is actively involved in the wider conversation at Taipei Blockchain Week by co-hosting two exciting side events, with MK Chin, Marketing Lead, Bybit Web3:

Solana Ecosystem Taipei Greetings : This event, co-hosted by Solana Foundation, Solar, and Bybit Web3, supported by Orderly Network, Zetachain, ApePro and Sonic, will bring together multiple ecosystem players in the Solana ecosystem for a dynamic gathering.

Taiwan DeFi Flow : This event, co-hosted by Sui, Scallop and Bybit Web3, fosters networking among DeFi industry peers, aiming to spark partnerships and collaborations.

During the Taipei Blockchain Week, Angela Huang, Bybit's VIP Relationship Manager, will also serve as the host for three days of insightful discussions, panels, including moderating two conversations on:

Bybit's activities at Taipei Blockchain Week 2024 reflect its mission to champion decentralized technologies, bridge traditional finance and decentralized finance conversations, and amplify the voices of women in technology. Through innovation-driven collaborations, Bybit is accelerating pathways to mass adoption while nurturing vibrant Web3 communities.

About Bybit Web3

Bybit Web3 is redefining openness in the decentralized world, creating a simpler, open, and equal ecosystem for everyone. We are committed to welcoming builders, creators, and partners in the blockchain space, extending an invitation to both crypto enthusiasts and the curious, with a community of over 130 million wallet addresses across over 30 major ecosystem partners, and counting.

Bybit Web3 provides a comprehensive suite of Web3 products designed to make accessing, swapping, collecting and growing Web3 assets as open and simple as possible. Our wallets, marketplaces and platforms are all backed by the security and expertise that define Bybit as the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, trusted by over 50 million users globally.

