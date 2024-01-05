Bybit Web3 Deepens Ecosystem Integration with Mantle, Unveils Gas Fee Subsidies and One-Click mETH Staking Campaign

DUBAI, UAE, Jan. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, the world's third largest crypto exchange by volume,is thrilled to announce a significant expansion of its partnership with Mantle, a leading permissionless, non-custodial Ethereum Liquid Staking Protocol (LSP), as its official Web3 ecosystem partner.

This collaboration is marked by the seamless integration of Mantle's mETH Liquid Staking solution onto Bybit Web3 Staking, further simplifying the user experience and unlocking attractive earning opportunities.

Bybit Web3 Simplifies Its Staking Experience
Bybit users can now enjoy a frictionless staking experience with Mantle's mETH. With just a single click, users can instantly convert their ETH to mETH, effectively participating in Ethereum staking and earning certain bonus via Double Yield Program from Mantle while retaining full liquidity and control over their assets.

"By integrating Mantle's innovative mETH solution, Bybit reaffirms its commitment to providing users with access to cutting-edge DeFi solutions and simplifying their Web3 experience. This collaboration paves the way for further exciting developments within Bybit's Web3 ecosystem, empowering users to participate in the DeFi revolution seamlessly and profitably," added Ben Zhou, Co-founder and CEO of Bybit.

Bybit Web3 launches First-of-its-kind Gas Fees Subsidies for mETH Staking

To help Web3 users more conveniently and easily access Bybit Web3's core Staking feature and access mETH assets, Bybit is launching the mETH Super Boost Event, a limited-time campaign that offers users a chance to earn bonus rewards.

Double Gas Rebate: Bybit is the first to subsidise gas fees for staking mETH, effectively doubling users' gas rebate.

Bonus Boost: Top 5 stakers based on their staking amount and eligible days staked will receive an additional bonus, further enhancing their earnings.

About Bybit Web3

Bybit Web3 is redefining openness in the decentralized world, creating a simpler, open, and equal ecosystem for everyone. We are committed to welcoming builders, creators, and partners in the blockchain space, extending an invitation to both crypto enthusiasts and the curious, with a community of over 800,000 wallet users, over 10 major ecosystem partners, and counting. 

Bybit Web3 provides a comprehensive suite of Web3 products designed to make accessing, swapping, collecting and growing Web3 assets as open and simple as possible. meet the needs of beginners and experts alike. Our wallets, marketplaces and platforms are all backed by the security and expertise that define Bybit as a top 3 global crypto exchange, trusted by 20 million users globally.

Join the revolution now and open the door to your Web3 future with Bybit.

About Bybit

Bybit is a top-three cryptocurrency exchange by volume with 20 million users established in 2018. It offers a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One's reigning Constructors' and Drivers' champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

