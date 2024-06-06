Bybit Web3 Revs Up for Season 2 of Velocity Series NFTs with Renowned Data Artist Kjetil Golid's Two-Part Collection

DUBAI, UAE, June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit Web3, the Web3 division of Bybit —one of the top three global crypto exchanges by trading volume, is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated launch of the collaborative artist collection for the Velocity Series NFTs – Season 2. Building on the success of last year's groundbreaking collaboration with Oracle Red Bull Racing, this season features a two-part artistic odyssey crafted by renowned data-centric artist Kjetil Golid.

Bybit Web3 Revs Up for Season 2 of Velocity Series NFTs with Renowned DataArtist Kjetil Golid's Two-Part Collection

Emily Bao, Bybit Web3 Evangelist, states: "We're excited to partner with Kjetil Golid, whose unique blend of art and data perfectly captures the essence of Formula 1 racing. Velocity Series Season 2 promises a thrilling experience for collectors and racing enthusiasts alike."

A Deep Dive into Kjetil Golid's Data-Driven Art

Kjetil Golid, a Norwegian visionary with a deep fascination for algorithms and data structures, has used his expertise to craft a unique artistic narrative. His initial exploration of generative art stemmed from a desire to visualize the complexities of various algorithms, and this passion shines through in the Velocity Series NFTs.

The Unveiling: Decision Matrix and Risk/Reward

The Velocity Series Season 2 concludes with two captivating collections:

Decision Matrix: This intricate artwork depicts a symphony of cogwheels and chip stacks, each piece uniquely representing one of Oracle Red Bull Racing's 377 races, commemorating their remarkable 20th anniversary.

Risk/Reward: This series delves into the high-octane world of Formula 1, where calculated risks and potential rewards constantly dance on a knife-edge, defining the difference between victory and defeat.

Exclusive Access for Velocity Pass 2.0 Holders

Holders of the coveted Velocity Pass 2.0 can eagerly anticipate the upcoming launch of both the Decision Matrix and Risk/Reward collections. More details regarding the launch process will be revealed soon.

For further information on the Velocity Series NFT launch and to join this exhilarating journey into the world of Formula 1 art, please stay tuned to Bybit Web3's official channels.

