Bybit's P2P Platform Sets New Standards for Crypto/Fiat Swaps and Zero Fees

Bybit

23 Feb, 2024, 05:00 ET

DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, one the world's top three crypto exchanges by volume, is proud to announce the introduction of a zero-fee structure for its peer-to-peer (P2P) trading platform, a move set to revolutionize the P2P market.

This innovative policy, applicable to all fiat trading pairs on the platform, is designed to enhance brand visibility in the Malay market and underscores Bybit's unwavering commitment to safety and customer satisfaction.

At the heart of Bybit's P2P platform is a robust escrow service, ensuring that the crypto amount in a seller's ad is securely locked during transactions to protect buyers from potential scams. "Our priority has always been the safety and satisfaction of our users," said Ben Zhou, co-founder and CEO. "With our zero-fee P2P trading platform we are nurturing a secure ecosystem where our community can trade with peace of mind."

The platform's dedication to security is matched by its comprehensive customer support system. Traders are encouraged to report any suspicious activity, with Bybit's support team standing by to resolve disputes and ensure fair play. This commitment is further bolstered by continuous system enhancements, and stringent risk control measures.

Bybit's P2P platform offers a user-friendly interface across both mobile and web platforms, making it convenient for users to swap fiat and crypto pairs. With over 570 payment methods and support for more than 60 local currencies, coupled with a simple three-step trading process, Bybit is setting a new standard for efficiency and accessibility in the cryptocurrency trading space.

"By introducing a zero-fee structure and reinforcing our platform with top-notch safety features, we aim to empower traders and promote a culture of transparency and collective trust within our vibrant community," Zhou added.

About Bybit

Bybit is one of the world's  top three crypto exchanges by volume with 20 million users. Established in  2018, it offers a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One's reigning Constructors' and Drivers' champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

