BYD Revolutionizes Battery Production Line with ForwardX Robotics' AMR Solutions

BEIJING, April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BYD, renowned for its electric vehicle and sustainable technology innovations, embarks on a transformative collaboration with ForwardX Robotics, a global leader in autonomous mobile robots (AMRs). This partnership has introduced groundbreaking automation solutions into BYD's advanced battery production line, signaling a shift towards enhanced efficiency and eco-friendly manufacturing.

BYD factory deploys ForwardX Robotics' Max AMRs.

Responding to the escalating demand for electric vehicle batteries, BYD has revolutionized its production approach by integrating ForwardX Robotics' AMRs and custom autonomous forklifts. This strategic move veers from labor-intensive methods, which are costly and inadequate for meeting rapid industry growth. At BYD's facility, nine units of ForwardX Robotics' Max 1500-L Slim AMRs and six units of Apex 2000 Autonomous forklifts with 2.4-meter fork lengths operate across a vast area of 15,000 to 16,000 square meters. These AMRs and forklifts collaborate seamlessly to optimize material transport and streamline production workflows.

Advanced automation technology has transformed workflows within the facility. Line-side operators initiate material requests through handheld PDAs, triggering real-time prompts on intelligent dashboards for warehouse personnel. Materials are then prepared and dispatched to designated workstations, where Max AMRs and Apex forklifts autonomously navigate to complete tasks.

BYD's integration of AMRs and automated forklifts ensures unprecedented efficiency and accuracy in material handling. These robotic systems seamlessly interface with the factory's management system, offering comprehensive visibility and automation control throughout the production process. This strategic partnership reaffirms BYD's commitment to sustainability and technological advancement in the electric vehicle sector, setting new standards for automation excellence while contributing significantly to environmentally conscious battery and electric vehicle development in China.

As BYD continues to lead in green technology, leveraging automation to increase efficiency and reduce costs, anticipate more groundbreaking innovations from this collaboration with ForwardX Robotics, shaping the future of electric vehicle manufacturing. Stay tuned for further developments in this exciting journey.

About BYD:

Founded in 1995, BYD is a global technology leader in electronics, automotive, renewable energy, and rail transit. With over 27 years of expertise and a presence in 30 industrial parks across 6 continents, BYD is a pioneer in zero-emission solutions and electric vehicles, with over 780,000 vehicles sold.

About ForwardX Robotics

ForwardX Robotics is a global leader in vision-based AMR technology, transforming material handling for warehousing and manufacturing. With advanced fleet management and a global presence across 4 continents, ForwardX empowers supply chain efficiency and workforce automation.

