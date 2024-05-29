DENVER, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bye Aerospace, the first FAA applicant in sustainable Part 23 electric aviation, has attracted a notable client for both its training and regional air mobility all-electric platforms. Hopscotch Air has signed a letter of intent to purchase four innovative eFlyers, including one eFlyer 2 trainer and three eFlyer 4 aircraft.

Bye Aerospace and Hopscotch Air Disrupt Regional Air Mobility with Four New eFlyers! Post this eFlyer 4 Hopscotch Air Livery Rendering

Why This Matters: Bye Aerospace's eFlyer series of aircraft is set to slash operating costs by up to 80% compared to traditional planes like the Cessna 172, thanks to its battery-electric propulsion system. This clean tech not only cuts CO2 emissions but is significantly quieter than conventional aircraft, nearly undetectable at pattern altitudes!

Client Impact: "The clean, quiet eFlyer with its significantly reduced operating costs is incredibly important to our customers and increasing future business opportunities," says Andrew Schmertz, CEO of Hopscotch Air. "We believe Bye Aerospace has a clear path to FAA Part 23 Certification, a disrupting technology for short haul charter operations."

Bye Aerospace CEO Rod Zastrow adds, "The eFlyer 4 is perfect for regional mobility. Its spacious cabin comfortably seats a pilot and three passengers, with ample luggage space. We see it reaching speeds upwards of 200 knots with a range of over 300 miles based on industry aviation battery energy density projections."

Hopscotch Air's Commitment: The eFlyer 4 meets all Hopscotch Air's criteria for regional air mobility. For instance, the popular White Plains to Nantucket route, 191 miles, takes less than an hour by eFlyer 4, compared to over 7 hours of driving.

Innovative Tech: Bye Aerospace's eFlyer series features all-electric propulsion and advanced aerodynamics, delivering unmatched performance and efficiency with significantly lower operating costs. This makes it a top choice for elite regional mobility providers like Hopscotch Air.

Leading the Way: Bye Aerospace is ahead of the curve in electric aircraft design, performance, and certification, setting new standards for the industry.

About Bye Aerospace

Bye Aerospace, headquartered in Denver, Colorado, stands at the forefront of electric Aviation innovation. The eFlyer series of fixed-wing aircraft is meticulously designed to disrupt general aviation, starting with the crucial Aviation Training sector. Our mission is to deliver the first FAA-certified, zero-emission, highly cost-effective, low-noise, intelligent, and safety-enhanced aircraft.

Learn more about Bye Aerospace at its website; https://byeaerospace.com/

Press Contact: [email protected] +001.571.442.7586

About Hopscotch Air

Hopscotch Air, Inc, is an innovative on-demand air taxi operator, utilizing small, technologically advanced aircraft to serve passengers throughout the northeast, mid-Atlantic, and Canada. Certificated in 2009, Hopscotch Air performs about fourteen-hundred flights per year at fares far below traditional charter prices.

Learn more about Hopscotch Air at its website; https://www.flyhopscotch.com

SOURCE Bye Aerospace, Inc.