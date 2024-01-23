Bye Aerospace and Skyborne Airline Academy Celebrate Major Milestone with Skyborne Airline Academy's Expanded Commitment for 30 Additional Aircraft

DENVER, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bye Aerospace, a global leader in sustainable electric aviation, is pleased to announce a significant boost to its growing success. Skyborne Airline Academy, renowned as one of the world's premier pilot training schools, has just signed a Letter of Intent for an additional 30 eFlyer aircraft, notably increasing their total commitment to 40 aircraft.

Skyborne Airline Academy Concept Rendering

This latest order marks a remarkable achievement, with the eFlyer 2 and eFlyer 4 aircraft order book now totaling 889 units, valued at an estimated $570 million. The total order book for the Bye Aerospace complete aviation line now exceeds $1.4 billion.

Skyborne joins an elite group of leading aviation training companies worldwide, recognizing the commercial and environmental advantages of Bye Aerospace's revolutionary eFlyer aircraft over conventional fuel-based alternatives.

The eFlyer series incorporates cutting-edge all-electric propulsion technology and a purpose-designed airframe offering up to 80% lower flight operating costs compared to traditional trainers. This innovation allows top-tier flight training organizations like Skyborne to deliver superior training without the burden of excessive fuel expenses, no carbon, no lead, and minimal noise. The advanced aerodynamics, coupled with a robust yet lightweight composite structure, ensure unmatched performance, safety, and efficiency.

Bye Aerospace is significantly ahead of other electric aircraft programs in this class in terms of design, performance, and certification. Bye Aerospace intends to produce serial number 001 in the next twelve months, followed by full FAA certification in 2025, with customer deliveries to immediately follow.

Lee Woodward, CEO of Skyborne Airline Academy, commented, "Our partnership with Bye Aerospace reflects the pioneering spirit of Skyborne and our constant drive to redefine pilot training for the better. By investing in Bye's eFlyer aircraft, we will reduce our impact on the environment and support our airline partners with their sustainability goals. We're proud to expand our order arrangement and look forward to seeing the eFlyer at Skyborne."

Rod Zastrow, President of Bye Aerospace, stated, "Skyborne is an internationally respected flight school, and this additional order is another tremendous endorsement of our product. It builds on the excellent momentum we've gained in 2023. We are thrilled to kick off 2024 alongside the aviation training leader Skyborne."

About Bye Aerospace

Bye Aerospace, headquartered in Denver, Colorado, stands at the forefront of electric Aviation innovation. The eFlyer series of fixed-wing aircraft is meticulously designed to disrupt general aviation, starting with the crucial Aviation Training sector, with an FAA-certified, zero-emission, highly cost-effective, low-drag, low-noise, intelligent, and safety-enhanced aircraft.

Learn more about Bye Aerospace at its website; https://byeaerospace.com/

About Skyborne Airline Academy

Skyborne Airline Academy is a modern airline training academy based at Vero Beach, Florida, United States, and Gloucestershire Airport in the United Kingdom. Established by industry experts, Skyborne brings a fresh approach to airline pilot training.

Founders Tom Misner (Chairman) and Lee Woodward (CEO) have unsurpassed experience in commercial aviation, education, and training. It is their vision to create a training environment where the highest standard of teaching, safety and relevant airline-style training is maintained, and interactive learning is encouraged.

Using a combination of tried and tested methods and the latest technology to assess competence, suitability, aptitude, and resilience, Skyborne aims to recruit the very best candidates to minimize additional training, reduce failure rates and provide airlines with better pilots and cabin crew.

Skyborne is proud to hold close relationships with the world's leading airlines, offering opportunities for trainees as part of British Airways' Speedbird Pilot Academy, the Delta Propel Career Path Program, the IndiGo Cadet Pilot Programme, and the SkyWest Professional Pilot Pathway. www.skyborne.com

SOURCE Bye Aerospace, Inc.