Bye Aerospace Begins Initial Build of First eFlyer 2 - All-Electric Conventional Aircraft

Bye Aerospace, Inc.

Sep 04, 2024, 16:43 ET

DENVER, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bye Aerospace has officially launched the construction of its first all-electric aircraft, the eFlyer 2. This significant project aims to fabricate and assemble an all-composite structure, validate approved design plans, and establish innovative production processes. The outcome will be a full-scale aircraft that will undergo extensive aerodynamic testing derisking the remaining certification compliance tasks. This milestone aircraft, Serial Number 00001, is being assembled at Bye Aerospace's facilities at Centennial Airport, located in Denver, Colorado.

eFlyer 2 Mold
eFlyer 2 Aircraft
The eFlyer 2 is specifically engineered to meet the unique demands of the aviation training market. With a clean-sheet design that maximizes aerodynamic efficiency and incorporates lightweight composites, the eFlyer 2 is set to disrupt aviation flight training. The aircraft is expected to reduce operating costs by up to 80 percent and cut maintenance requirements by up to 75%, all while offering quieter, sustainable aviation—making it an ideal choice for flight schools and surrounding communities.

"The commencement of the eFlyer 2 build marks a historic moment for our company and the aviation industry as a whole," said Rod Zastrow, CEO of Bye Aerospace. "This clean-sheet design allows us to deliver an aircraft that not only meets but exceeds the performance and efficiency expectations of our aviation clients."

About Bye Aerospace
Bye Aerospace, headquartered in Denver, Colorado, stands at the forefront in electric aviation innovation and certification. The eFlyer series of fixed-wing aircraft is meticulously designed to disrupt general aviation, starting with the crucial Aviation Training sector, with an FAA-certified, zero-emission, highly cost-effective, low-drag, low-noise, intelligent, and safety-enhanced aircraft.

