Bye Aerospace Charts New Course: Zastrow has been Promoted to CEO

DENVER, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bye Aerospace, a global leader in sustainable electric aviation, today announced a strategic shift to the execution phase of its eFlyer program with an alignment to its leadership team. Rod Zastrow, currently serving as President and Chief Operating Officer (COO), has been promoted to CEO and President. The Company Founder, George Bye remains Chairman and continues with his innovation and technology support as Chief Technology Officer (CTO).

As CEO and President, Rod Zastrow continues to spearhead the final stages of FAA certification and commence production of the highly anticipated eFlyer 2, on track to be the world's first FAA Part 23 certified electric airplane. With an impressive background as the former Chair and CEO of Spartan Global Aviation Training, Zastrow brings extensive expertise in pilot training, aircraft maintenance, logistics, and global business development. Zastrow's accomplishments also include a distinguished career as a senior USAF leader, F-15 combat pilot, and Fighter Weapons School "Top Gun" graduate.

This transition reflects Bye Aerospace's commitment to fostering innovation and maintaining its position at the forefront of aerospace technology. Under George Bye's tenure, the company has achieved numerous milestones and solidified its reputation for groundbreaking advancements in the aviation industry. As he continues in the role of CTO, George Bye will focus on driving forward-looking technological initiatives and product integration strategies while spearheading the company's research and development efforts.

"We are thrilled to announce Rod Zastrow as our new CEO and President," said George Bye. "His leadership skills, strategic vision, deep understanding of our industry, and enthusiasm bring fresh energy to Bye Aerospace's critical execution phase of growth."

"George Bye has been instrumental in guiding Bye Aerospace to its current position of prominence in the aerospace industry. His visionary leadership and relentless pursuit of innovation have been integral to our success.," said Rod Zastrow. "Unity and continuity are the themes of this transition. Together with our talented team, we are committed to driving innovation, delivering exceptional results, and charting a course for sustainable growth. We look forward to building on our legacy of excellence and shaping the future of aerospace."

Bye Aerospace remains steadfast in its dedication to advancing the frontiers of electric aviation technology and looks forward to a bright future under its new leadership structure.

Bye Aerospace, headquartered in Denver, Colorado, stands at the forefront of electric Aviation innovation. The eFlyer series of fixed-wing aircraft is designed to disrupt general aviation, starting with the crucial Aviation Training sector, with an FAA-certified, zero-emission, highly cost-effective, low-drag, low-noise, intelligent, and safety-enhanced aircraft.

