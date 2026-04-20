New Omni-Channel Model Includes Brick-and-Mortar Expansion Along with Bloomingdale's Partnership

IRVINE, Calif., April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BYLT is announcing a milestone in its transformation from a digitally native apparel company to a fully scaled, consumer-loved brand with several new initiatives set to accelerate expansion and operational success, including senior leadership new hires, retail door expansion and wholesale channel introduction with Bloomingdale's partnership.

BYLT BROADENS MARKET REACH WITH RETAIL EXPANSION, WHOLESALE LAUNCH, LEADERSHIP GROWTH

BYLT is renowned for its premium, versatile apparel rooted in fit, fabric innovation and timeless design. Over the last four years, the company has achieved strong year-over-year growth with 27% CAGR, expanding BYLT's reach across new retail and direct-to-consumer channels. BYLT also significantly broadened its international distribution footprint, adding key partnerships and increasing accessibility in Canada and Australia.

"By making these strategic moves, BYLT is positioned for growth beyond its D2C roots into a major omni-channel brand," said Davide Mattucci, CMO, BYLT. "We're looking to optimize the efficiency of D2C with the in-person shopping experiences at owned retail and select wholesale to build an enduring brand that resonates emotionally with consumers."

Strategic Leadership Expansion

Upleveling seasoned executives across Product, Marketing, Finance, and Sales marks a pivotal step in BYLT's long-term strategy. This new leadership team brings innovation and operational excellence having worked with some of today's most iconic global brands. At the helm and shaping the future of the company are:

Jared Koenig - COO + President (formerly Oakley)

Davide Mattucci - CMO (formerly Adidas, Under Armour, Columbia Sportswear)

Joe Trachta - Senior Vice President of Product (formerly Oakley, Travis Mathew)

Chris Taylor - CFO (formerly Boardriders)

Together, these leaders bring deep experience in building omni-channel brands and scaling consumer businesses, ensuring BYLT is structured for sustainable growth over the next decade. The expanded leadership team will:

Elevate product innovation and merchandising depth

Build brand equity and awareness at scale

Strengthen financial infrastructure for multi-channel growth

Develop new revenue streams across retail and wholesale

Retail Footprint Continues to Grow

BYLT currently operates 15 direct-to-consumer retail locations nationwide with plans to open seven more in 2026, including a second store in the Chicago area in the Gold Coast, along with its first New York City location, which will open in Brooklyn on 6th St. in Q1 of 2027. The continued expansion of its brick-and-mortar footprint, using physical retail as a strategic lever to deepen customer relationships, will enhance brand storytelling and create community-driven experiences.

Retail expansion complements BYLT's strong ecommerce foundation, enabling the brand to meet customers wherever they shop while increasing market share in key regions.

Wholesale Launching in 2026

In 2026, BYLT will introduce wholesale as a new distribution channel, beginning with targeted partnerships, including select Bloomingdale's doors. The new channel represents the brand's goal to move beyond its current direct-to-consumer model, enabling strategic partnerships with retail accounts that amplify visibility, introduce BYLT to new audiences and support long-term brand equity.

About BYLT:

Founded in Irvine, California, in 2016, BYLT creates premium essentials designed for versatility, performance, and everyday wear. The brand's mission is simple: inspire confidence through modern wardrobe essentials. BYLT continues to redefine modern apparel for the driven consumer whose lifestyle demands more.

SOURCE BYLT