Byron Allen Statement Regarding The Comcast/Brian Roberts Announcement Of David Cohen Stepping Down

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With David Cohen out of the way, this is a pivotal moment in the history and legacy of Comcast and Brian Roberts. Mr. Roberts and the Comcast board of directors should immediately rescind their petition in the U.S. Supreme Court challenging the civil rights of over 100 million Americans and sit down with staunch critics of Comcast/NBCUniversal -- including myself, Robert Rodriguez, Sean Diddy Combs, Paula Madison, U.S. Senator Kamala Harris, U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal, U.S. Senator Cory Booker, U.S. Senator Ron Wyden, U.S. Congressman Bobby Rush, Dr. Martin Luther King's daughter Dr. Bernice King, the NAACP, and Gabrielle Union -- to resolve the systemic and horrific racial issues at Comcast/NBCUniversal. With all of us working together, we can truly make this better for millions of Americans and Comcast/NBCUniversal.

--Byron Allen, Founder/Chairman/CEO of Entertainment Studios, Inc.

SOURCE Entertainment Studios, Inc.

