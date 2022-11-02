BYU Law Announces Global Business Law Program

Facilitates research, curriculum and conversations on contemporary international business topics from antitrust to sustainability

PROVO, Utah, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BYU Law, a global law school focused on leadership in legal theory and practice, today announced the establishment of its Global Business Law Program to facilitate research, curriculum, conversations and policy engagement on contemporary topics of interest to the international business community. The program will address issues including, but not limited to corporate governance, securities regulation, antitrust law, mergers and acquisitions, sustainability, and diversity, equity and inclusion.

The Global Business Law Program will serve as an umbrella to several existing BYU Law offerings, including its annual Winter Deals Conference, Global Law Seminars in London, Geneva and Dubai, as well as the New York Deals and Palo Alto Startups Academies. The Global Business Law Program will also facilitate new events and research, curriculum expansion and cross-border engagement to foster partnerships and best practices for policy in developing markets, with assistance from corporate partners such as Amazon. BYU Law faculty are planning site visits in East Asia and India, among other parts of the globe, to identify locales for future programs.

"It's exciting to formally announce BYU Law's Global Business Law Program, which we believe will help us further our reach, identify issues of importance, attract partners and influence policy," said Gordon Smith, dean, BYU Law. "With a vast global network of alumni, supporters, and students and faculty – most of whom speak multiple languages and have lived outside the U.S. – BYU Law is uniquely positioned to effect positive change on the international stage on topics ranging from food insecurity to leveling the playing field for small and medium enterprises."

The Future of Antitrust Series, the first new initiative of BYU Law School's Global Business Law Program, fosters collaboration and constructive debate among a range of perspectives in contemporary antitrust law and policy. The series draws upon the research and practice experience of BYU Law School faculty and fellows, and it provides a forum for scholars, policymakers and practitioners advancing the next generation of antitrust policy around the world. It receives financial support from BYU Law School and Amazon.com, Inc. An unrestricted $500,000 grant from the latter provides funding for conferences and webinars, research fellows and assistants, proprietary data used for empirical research and administrative costs.

"Antitrust law is front page news, and a technocratic policy tradition is now challenged by new – and often political – alternatives," said Matthew Jennejohn, professor, BYU Law. "The Future of Antitrust series focuses on providing a bridge between perspectives in what is now a highly competitive intellectual landscape."

The series' first conference, titled "Tech Platforms and Online Retail in a New Age of Competition Law," was an in-person event held October 21 in Washington, D.C. This conference brought together academics, policymakers and practitioners to discuss the many efforts underway, both domestically and internationally, to regulate large technology platforms. For information about the program, visit https://futureofantitrust.law.byu.edu, or search on Twitter using #BYULawAntitrust.

About BYU Law School

Founded in 1971 with its inaugural class in 1973, the J. Reuben Clark Law School (BYU Law) has grown into one of the nation's leading law schools – recognized for innovative research and teaching in social change, transactional design, entrepreneurship, corpus linguistics, criminal justice and religious freedom. The Law School has more than 6,000 alumni serving in communities around the world. In its most recent rankings, National Jurist recognized BYU Law as the #1 best-value law school in its 2021 ranking. BYU Law also earned its highest U.S. news ranking to date, coming in at No. 23 in the U.S. News 2023 Best Graduate School rankings. For more information, visit https://law.byu.edu.

SOURCE BYU Law