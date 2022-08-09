BYUradio Names Sam Payne Director of Audio Content & General Manager

Beloved storyteller and "Apple Seed" host Sam Payne will oversee BYUradio's expanding efforts in on-demand content after major platform shift

PROVO, Utah, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The home of inspiring audio content, BYUradio, today announced Sam Payne, the host of its beloved "Apple Seed" storytelling show, as the new Director of Audio Content and General Manager. He will take on the duties of former general manager Don Shelline, who retired in December 2021. Sam's hire coincides with BYUradio's major strategic shift to a "podcast first" network, and Payne's central focus will be developing content for on-demand audiences across the country.

Sam Payne

"Sam approaches his storytelling with such passion and conviction, and we know he'll bring that same energy to his new role as Director of Audio Content," said Jeff Simpson, BYU Broadcasting managing director. "He has cultivated tremendous trust among BYUradio's hosts, producers and the management of BYU Broadcasting. He truly is a master of his craft and is going to do fantastic work in elevating our existing content as well as developing new programming for the on-demand audience. We are all looking forward to working with him as BYUradio and our content continues to flourish. As a storyteller himself, we know Sam will always be supportive of our other hosts – all storytellers in their own right. Previously recorded new episodes of 'The Apple Seed' will still air into 2023, and we're so happy to have the luxury of his continued presence on BYUradio as he takes on this new role."

Payne has hosted "The Apple Seed" since 2019 and serves as the Weber State University Storytelling Fellow. He is also a Peabody nominee for his work on BYUradio's "Treasure Island 2020" and has authored numerous periodical publications, books and stage pieces.

"Being part of the BYUradio team is a rich experience," said Payne. "Don Shelline established a culture of creativity and assembled a team filled with people who are serious about improving the lives of individuals and families with the audio content they produce. I can't wait to build on that incredible legacy. As BYUradio shifts its focus to the expanding world of podcasts and on-demand audio, we see opportunities to increase our usefulness to a growing audience. We want to commit even more fully to fulfilling the vision of BYUradio – to be the destination for compelling and entertaining audio content that inspires parents, strengthens families and brings communities together."

Other BYUradio podcasts include "Top of Mind with Julie Rose," "The Lisa Show," "In Good Faith," "Constant Wonder" and "Sports Nation."

For more information on BYUradio and to listen, visit www.byuradio.org. Programming can be accessed nationwide on SiriusXM and free on the BYUradio app, and it is available on all major podcast services for download, including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher and other platforms.

